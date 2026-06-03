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Home Miami completes three-game sweep in Washington with 4-1 win
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Miami completes three-game sweep in Washington with 4-1 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
washington nationals
Photo: © kirkikis/Adobe Stock

Washington had won six of eight going into its weekday series with Miami. The Marlins put the kibosh on the hot streak from the Nats, completing a three-game sweep with a 4-1 win on Wednesday at Nats Park.

MLB’s highest-scoring offense was held to seven runs across the three games, and only managed three hits in Wednesday’s loss, in which Max Meyer (6-0, 2.81 ERA) held Washington (31-32, 11 GB, NL East) to a run on two hits in seven innings.

Thursday is an off-day for the Nationals, who are headed out west for a road trip that begins on Friday night at Arizona.

Washington @ Arizona: Friday, 9:40 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

Pitching probables

  • WAS: Foster Griffin (6-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP)
  • AZD: Merrill Kelly (5-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Washington

  • RF James Wood: 16 HRs, 39 RBIs, .264 BA/.928 OPS
  • SS CJ Abrams: 12 HRs, 47 RBIs, .288 BA/.903 OPS
  • 1B Curtis Mead: 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .243 BA/.823 OPS
  • C Keibert Ruiz: 5 HRs, 26 RBIs, .273 BA/.787 OPS

Hitters to watch: Arizona

  • RF Corbin Carroll: 8 HRs, 29 RBIs, .289 BA/.925 OPS
  • 3B Nolen Arenado: 8 HRs, 30 RBIs, .269 BA/.818 OPS
  • 1B Ildemaro Vargas: 7 HRs, 37 RBIs, .290 BA/.772 OPS
  • 2B Ketel Marte: 10 HRs, 36 RBIs, .259 BA/.771 OPS

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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