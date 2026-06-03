Miami completes three-game sweep in Washington with 4-1 win

Washington had won six of eight going into its weekday series with Miami. The Marlins put the kibosh on the hot streak from the Nats, completing a three-game sweep with a 4-1 win on Wednesday at Nats Park.

MLB’s highest-scoring offense was held to seven runs across the three games, and only managed three hits in Wednesday’s loss, in which Max Meyer (6-0, 2.81 ERA) held Washington (31-32, 11 GB, NL East) to a run on two hits in seven innings.

Thursday is an off-day for the Nationals, who are headed out west for a road trip that begins on Friday night at Arizona.

Washington @ Arizona: Friday, 9:40 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

Pitching probables

WAS : Foster Griffin (6-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP)

: Foster Griffin (6-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP) AZD: Merrill Kelly (5-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Washington

RF James Wood : 16 HRs, 39 RBIs, .264 BA/.928 OPS

: 16 HRs, 39 RBIs, .264 BA/.928 OPS SS CJ Abrams : 12 HRs, 47 RBIs, .288 BA/.903 OPS

: 12 HRs, 47 RBIs, .288 BA/.903 OPS 1B Curtis Mead : 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .243 BA/.823 OPS

: 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .243 BA/.823 OPS C Keibert Ruiz: 5 HRs, 26 RBIs, .273 BA/.787 OPS

Hitters to watch: Arizona

RF Corbin Carroll : 8 HRs, 29 RBIs, .289 BA/.925 OPS

: 8 HRs, 29 RBIs, .289 BA/.925 OPS 3B Nolen Arenado : 8 HRs, 30 RBIs, .269 BA/.818 OPS

: 8 HRs, 30 RBIs, .269 BA/.818 OPS 1B Ildemaro Vargas : 7 HRs, 37 RBIs, .290 BA/.772 OPS

: 7 HRs, 37 RBIs, .290 BA/.772 OPS 2B Ketel Marte: 10 HRs, 36 RBIs, .259 BA/.771 OPS

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