Miami completes three-game sweep in Washington with 4-1 win

Washington had won six of eight going into its weekday series with Miami. The Marlins put the kibosh on the hot streak from the Nats, completing a three-game sweep with a 4-1 win on Wednesday at Nats Park.
MLB’s highest-scoring offense was held to seven runs across the three games, and only managed three hits in Wednesday’s loss, in which Max Meyer (6-0, 2.81 ERA) held Washington (31-32, 11 GB, NL East) to a run on two hits in seven innings.
Thursday is an off-day for the Nationals, who are headed out west for a road trip that begins on Friday night at Arizona.
Washington @ Arizona: Friday, 9:40 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)
Pitching probables
- WAS: Foster Griffin (6-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP)
- AZD: Merrill Kelly (5-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP)
Hitters to watch: Washington
- RF James Wood: 16 HRs, 39 RBIs, .264 BA/.928 OPS
- SS CJ Abrams: 12 HRs, 47 RBIs, .288 BA/.903 OPS
- 1B Curtis Mead: 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .243 BA/.823 OPS
- C Keibert Ruiz: 5 HRs, 26 RBIs, .273 BA/.787 OPS
Hitters to watch: Arizona
- RF Corbin Carroll: 8 HRs, 29 RBIs, .289 BA/.925 OPS
- 3B Nolen Arenado: 8 HRs, 30 RBIs, .269 BA/.818 OPS
- 1B Ildemaro Vargas: 7 HRs, 37 RBIs, .290 BA/.772 OPS
- 2B Ketel Marte: 10 HRs, 36 RBIs, .259 BA/.771 OPS