Lou Gehrig Day: MLB community rallies round to raise awareness of ALS

Major League Baseball (MLB) clubs and the wider community rallied round on June 2 to observe the sixth annual Lou Gehrig Day.

The date is forever etched into baseball history as it marks the start of Gehrig’s iconic ‘Iron Horse’ consecutive game streak and his untimely death 16 years later.

At MLB match-ups across North America, clubs commemorated a man who was part of World Series winning teams on six occasions (1927, 1928, 1932, 1936, 1937 & 1938).

The talented first baseman played 17 seasons for the New York Yankees, and was the first MLB player to have his number retired by a team.

Gehrig was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 1939, and eventually passed away aged 37 just two years later.

MLB has subsequently had a long-standing commitment to supporting the movement to tackle ALS and continued in the same vein this year.

Braves show their support for Lou Gehrig Day

The Atlanta Braves were at the forefront of MLB’s push to mark Lou Gehrig Day, working hand-in-hand with Emory Healthcare to raise awareness of ALS.

A portion of the revenue from ticket sales was donated to the Emory ALS Centre, while community hero April Anderson threw the ceremonial first pitch.

The local nurse, who has been diagnosed with ALS, had the opportunity to watch Atlanta record a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays from the Braves Dream Seats.

The Atlanta Braves Foundation also presented grant to the Emory ALS Centre, which will be used to fund vital research and clinical trials.

They also hosted 24 ALS patients and healthcare professionals in the Atlanta Braves Foundation Community Clubhouse for the game.

The Braves ensured their fans went home, with Matt Olson marking his 844th consecutive game with a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning.

MLB researcher shines a light on ALS

Even the most diehard fan would struggle to watch more live action than Sarah Langs, who is the senior manager, research and content at MLB.com.

The 33-year-old rarely misses a moment as she gathers information that writers, reporters and creator at the league-run outlet can use in their content.

Langs works tirelessly despite being diagnosed with ALS in 2021. While she now struggles to communicate verbally, her mind is still razor sharp.

She has shrugged off her personal struggles to launch campaigns and give speeches designed to raise awareness of the brutality of ALS.

While Langs was once again advocating in the spotlight on June 2, she is determined to be defined by her work, personality and relationships rather than her condition.

Lang says the support she was ‘received from across the sport is truly beyond words’ and that it leaves her ‘overwhelmed in a good way’.

Oris throw their weight behind the ALS cause

Luxury watchmakers Oris are renowned for their community spirit, so their involvement in Lou Gehrig Day was no surprise.

They have launched a new Oris Lou Gehrig Limited Edition watch, which is limited to 2,130 pieces in honor of the Yankees star’s consecutive game record.

The watch has been designed to celebrate Gehrig and what he stood for and to support The Lou and Eleanor Gehrig Family Foundation.

This philanthropic organization supports research, clinical care and patient awareness for ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.

The watch’s black outer ring has all of the calendar days of the month in white with the exception of the number four in blue.

This is a tribute to Gehrig’s iconic jersey number.

This content is provided for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. AFP editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

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