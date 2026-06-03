Orioles take down UVA Baseball alum Connelly Early, BoSox, 4-2

Second-inning homers from Coby Mayo and Pete Alonso were the difference for the Baltimore Orioles in a 4-2 win at Boston.

UVA Baseball alum Connelly Early (5-3, 3.267 ERA) got touched up for four runs on six hits in 5.1 innings, striking out six and walking two.

Shane Baz (3-5, 4.29 ERA) continued his recent surge on the mound to get the win for the O’s (29-32, 8.5 GB, AL East) – holding Boston to two runs on four hits in seven innings of work, striking out six and walking two.

Baz, in his last three starts, has a 1.80 ERA/1.00 WHIP in 20 innings.

Baltimore @ Boston: Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. ET (MASN)

Pitching probables

BAL : Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.58 ERA)

: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.58 ERA) BOS: Payton Tolle (2-2, 2.61 ERA, 0.90 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Baltimore

C Samuel Basallo : 9 HRs, 25 RBIs, .282 BA/.852 OPS

: 9 HRs, 25 RBIs, .282 BA/.852 OPS C Adley Rutschman : 7 HRs, 29 RBIs, .253 BA/.799 OPS

: 7 HRs, 29 RBIs, .253 BA/.799 OPS 1B Pete Alonso : 12 HRs, 38 RBIs, .241 BA/.769 OPS

: 12 HRs, 38 RBIs, .241 BA/.769 OPS SS Gunnar Henderson: 13 HRs, 31 RBIs, .220 BA/.700 OPS

Hitters to watch: Boston

1B Willson Contreras : 11 HRs, 33 RBIs, .281 BA/.879 OPS

: 11 HRs, 33 RBIs, .281 BA/.879 OPS RF Wilyer Abreu : 6 HRs, 25 RBIs, .280 BA/.766 OPS

: 6 HRs, 25 RBIs, .280 BA/.766 OPS LF Jarren Duran : 10 HRs, 33 RBIs, .219 BA/.701 OPS

: 10 HRs, 33 RBIs, .219 BA/.701 OPS CF Ceddane Rafaela: 5 HRs, 23 RBIs, .279 BA/.774 OPS

Support AFP