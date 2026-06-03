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Home Orioles take down UVA Baseball alum Connelly Early, BoSox, 4-2
Baseball

Orioles take down UVA Baseball alum Connelly Early, BoSox, 4-2

Chris Graham
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connelly early
Connelly Early. Photo: UVA Athletics

Second-inning homers from Coby Mayo and Pete Alonso were the difference for the Baltimore Orioles in a 4-2 win at Boston.

UVA Baseball alum Connelly Early (5-3, 3.267 ERA) got touched up for four runs on six hits in 5.1 innings, striking out six and walking two.

Shane Baz (3-5, 4.29 ERA) continued his recent surge on the mound to get the win for the O’s (29-32, 8.5 GB, AL East) – holding Boston to two runs on four hits in seven innings of work, striking out six and walking two.

Baz, in his last three starts, has a 1.80 ERA/1.00 WHIP in 20 innings.

Baltimore @ Boston: Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. ET (MASN)

Pitching probables

  • BAL: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.58 ERA)
  • BOS: Payton Tolle (2-2, 2.61 ERA, 0.90 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Baltimore

  • C Samuel Basallo: 9 HRs, 25 RBIs, .282 BA/.852 OPS
  • C Adley Rutschman: 7 HRs, 29 RBIs, .253 BA/.799 OPS
  • 1B Pete Alonso: 12 HRs, 38 RBIs, .241 BA/.769 OPS
  • SS Gunnar Henderson: 13 HRs, 31 RBIs, .220 BA/.700 OPS

Hitters to watch: Boston

  • 1B Willson Contreras: 11 HRs, 33 RBIs, .281 BA/.879 OPS
  • RF Wilyer Abreu: 6 HRs, 25 RBIs, .280 BA/.766 OPS
  • LF Jarren Duran: 10 HRs, 33 RBIs, .219 BA/.701 OPS
  • CF Ceddane Rafaela: 5 HRs, 23 RBIs, .279 BA/.774 OPS

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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