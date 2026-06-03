Orioles take down UVA Baseball alum Connelly Early, BoSox, 4-2

Second-inning homers from Coby Mayo and Pete Alonso were the difference for the Baltimore Orioles in a 4-2 win at Boston.
UVA Baseball alum Connelly Early (5-3, 3.267 ERA) got touched up for four runs on six hits in 5.1 innings, striking out six and walking two.
Shane Baz (3-5, 4.29 ERA) continued his recent surge on the mound to get the win for the O’s (29-32, 8.5 GB, AL East) – holding Boston to two runs on four hits in seven innings of work, striking out six and walking two.
Baz, in his last three starts, has a 1.80 ERA/1.00 WHIP in 20 innings.
Baltimore @ Boston: Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. ET (MASN)
Pitching probables
- BAL: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.58 ERA)
- BOS: Payton Tolle (2-2, 2.61 ERA, 0.90 WHIP)
Hitters to watch: Baltimore
- C Samuel Basallo: 9 HRs, 25 RBIs, .282 BA/.852 OPS
- C Adley Rutschman: 7 HRs, 29 RBIs, .253 BA/.799 OPS
- 1B Pete Alonso: 12 HRs, 38 RBIs, .241 BA/.769 OPS
- SS Gunnar Henderson: 13 HRs, 31 RBIs, .220 BA/.700 OPS
Hitters to watch: Boston
- 1B Willson Contreras: 11 HRs, 33 RBIs, .281 BA/.879 OPS
- RF Wilyer Abreu: 6 HRs, 25 RBIs, .280 BA/.766 OPS
- LF Jarren Duran: 10 HRs, 33 RBIs, .219 BA/.701 OPS
- CF Ceddane Rafaela: 5 HRs, 23 RBIs, .279 BA/.774 OPS