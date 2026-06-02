Two new no surprise names from the UVA Baseball roster hit the transfer portal on Tuesday – third baseman Aiden Harris, and pitcher Jayden Stroman.

Harris, a sophomore, was the #1 recruit in Virginia and #15 nationally in the Class of 2024, but you can see the issue there – he was recruited by the previous regime.

The big (6’4”, 240) third baseman found himself stuck behind Luke Hanson (.248 BA/.706 OPS, nine errors) at third base in his freshman year, only getting 10 at bats, and in 2026, it was Noah Murray (.161 BA/.686 OPS, 17 errors) who stood in the way.

Harris got 28 ABs in 2026, over 11 games, six of them starts – but the bulk of that was in February.

If I’m Aiden Harris, and that’s what’s kept me off the field the past two years, yeah, I’m moving on.

ICYMI

Stroman, the #2 player in New York and the #58 player nationally in the Class of 2025, was recruited as a two-way player, but only saw action on the mound, where the righthander got six midweek starts, among his 16 overall appearances.

Let’s just say, he struggled – pitching to a 6.35 ERA/1.72 WHIP in 22.2 IP, with his last appearance coming on April 14, in a 6-2 loss to VCU.

From what I remember, he has lively stuff – fastball in the mid-90s, a sharp slider.

The issue: control – 18 walks, seven wild pitches and two hit batters in those 22.2 innings.

That he didn’t see the field in the final six weeks is why it’s not surprising to see him hit the portal.

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