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Home VDOT: Local road work, maintenance on the schedule for May 18-22
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VDOT: Local road work, maintenance on the schedule for May 18-22

Chris Graham
Published date:
vdot road
Photo: © monticellllo/Shutterstock

It’s nearing summertime, and among the things heating up: the work by VDOT crews on our local roads.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

  • *NEW* Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound– Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 17 through July 2.
    *NEW* Mile marker 94 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight rolling left lane closures to replace Afton Mountain fog lights, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night.

Interstate 81 

  • Mile marker 217 to 214, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Thursday night.
  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures at various locations for barrier wall placement, milling and paving, sign work and equipment movement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.
  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 232 to 238 – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, including the ramps at exit 235.Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.
  • *NEW* Mile marker 237 to 229, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 26.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures near Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) interchange just south of Staunton for sign installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through May 29.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for intersection improvements, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 6.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at various locations between Waynesboro city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder widening, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) interchange for sign installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through May 29.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight short duration lane closures at intersections between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to Route 1512 (Gloucester Road) for inspections of traffic signals, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.  

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64 

  • Mile marker 47 to 44, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interstate 81 

  • Mile marker 174 to 206, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.
  • *NEW* Mile marker 186 to 190, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including the off-ramps at exit 188B for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight left-lane closures for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through June 10.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree removals between I-81 exit 175 and 180 interchanges (Natural Bridge area), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 726 (Beard Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 29.

Route 646 (Big Hill Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern between Route 649 (Tom Alphin Road) to Route 647 (Unexpected Road) for bridge replacement at Colliers Creek, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.
  • Mile marker 241 to 250, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032.
  • *NEW* Mile marker 242 to 241, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.
  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 252 to 255, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. *NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound left shoulder closures near the Elkton town limits for painting of bridge over Route 340, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound shoulder and turn-lane closures for sign installation between Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road) and Route 655 (Penn Laird Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 18 through June 30.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations between Route 772 (Greenmount Road) and Route 1151 (Harmony Drive) near the Harrisonburg city limits, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 29.

*NEW* Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations between the Augusta County line and the town of Bridgewater, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 29.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound shoulder closures at the intersection with Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) for cleanup related to the new traffic signal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 5.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 11 through August 28.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

Route 735 (Linhoss Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) and Route 736 (Swope Road) for bridge widening, through May 28. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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