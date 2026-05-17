It’s nearing summertime, and among the things heating up: the work by VDOT crews on our local roads.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound– Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 17 through July 2.

*NEW* Mile marker 94 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight rolling left lane closures to replace Afton Mountain fog lights, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 217 to 214 , southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 222 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Thursday night.

, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Thursday night. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures at various locations for barrier wall placement, milling and paving, sign work and equipment movement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures at various locations for barrier wall placement, milling and paving, sign work and equipment movement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *UPDATE* Mile marker 232 to 238 – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, including the ramps at exit 235.Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

– Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, including the ramps at exit 235.Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027. *NEW* Mile marker 237 to 229, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 26.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures near Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) interchange just south of Staunton for sign installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through May 29.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for intersection improvements, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 6.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at various locations between Waynesboro city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder widening, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) interchange for sign installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through May 29.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight short duration lane closures at intersections between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to Route 1512 (Gloucester Road) for inspections of traffic signals, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 47 to 44, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 174 to 206 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights. *NEW* Mile marker 186 to 190 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including the off-ramps at exit 188B for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including the off-ramps at exit 188B for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight left-lane closures for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through June 10.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree removals between I-81 exit 175 and 180 interchanges (Natural Bridge area), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 726 (Beard Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 29.

Route 646 (Big Hill Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern between Route 649 (Tom Alphin Road) to Route 647 (Unexpected Road) for bridge replacement at Colliers Creek, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 240 , northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. Mile marker 241 to 250 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032. *NEW* Mile marker 242 to 241 , southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026. *UPDATE* Mile marker 252 to 255, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. *NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound left shoulder closures near the Elkton town limits for painting of bridge over Route 340, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound shoulder and turn-lane closures for sign installation between Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road) and Route 655 (Penn Laird Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 18 through June 30.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations between Route 772 (Greenmount Road) and Route 1151 (Harmony Drive) near the Harrisonburg city limits, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 29.

*NEW* Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations between the Augusta County line and the town of Bridgewater, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 29.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound shoulder closures at the intersection with Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) for cleanup related to the new traffic signal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 5.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 11 through August 28.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

Route 735 (Linhoss Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) and Route 736 (Swope Road) for bridge widening, through May 28. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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