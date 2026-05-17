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Blue Ridge Area Food Bank launches summer meals for kids program

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Photo: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

School’s out for summer, which means that one in seven kids in K-12 schools in Virginia lose access to free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank tries to bridge the cap through its participation in the USDA Summer Food Service Program, which is, and this is maddening, a continued focal point for budget cuts from the Trump regime, so that we can prioritize tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires.

Learn more

  • For details about the Summer Food Service Program, visit the Food Bank’s website at www.brafb.org/sfsp.

The regime and MAGA majorities in Congress approved adjustments to the funding formula for this year putting more of the cost for the program on states and localities.

This, on top of, the massive cuts to the SNAP program – which is losing $186 billion over the next decade, thanks to the Big, Beautiful Bill signed into law last July 4 – cutting off access for more than 18 million hungry kids nationwide to free and reduced lunches.

The local food bank is doing its best, but its summer program can only do so much – BRAFB tells us that it will be able to serve 550 children through SFSP, across its 25-county, eight-city service area.

According to Virginia Department of Education data, in Augusta County alone, there are 6,571 kids who qualify for free lunches.

That’s 6,571 kids in one of the 33 localities served by BRAFB.

We’re getting just the neediest of the needy here, is the point.

Below is a list of sites offering Summer Food Service Programs:

Name Address Dates Serving Days & Times
Charlottesville Abundant Life Ministries 782 Prospect Ave, Charlottesville 6/8-7/16 Mon-Th, 8:00–8:30 am, 12:30–1:00 pm
Edinburg Christian Church** 210 Center St., Edinburg 5/26-8/8 1st & 2nd Th, 9:00–11:00 am, 5:00–7:00 pm; 3rd + 4th Th, 5:00–6:00 pm
Faith Lutheran Church** 4260 Fort Valley Rd,

Fort Valley

 5/26-8/8 Th, 1:00–2:00 pm, 3:30–5:30 pm
Fluvanna Public Library** 214 Commons Blvd., Palmyra 5/31-8/9 Fri, 9:00 am–5:00 pm
Littlest Lamb Child Care Center* 406 Lee Highway, Verona 5/22-8/11 M-F, 9:00–9:30 am & 11:30 am–12:00 pm
Millboro Elementary School** 411 Church St., Millboro 6/2-8/4 Tue, 12:30–3:00 pm
Moving Mountains Academy of Learning* 300 First St., Shenandoah 6/8-8/26 M-F, 9 – 9:30 am & 12 pm – 12:30 pm
Nelson Memorial Library** 8521 Thomas Nelson Hwy., Lovingston 5/27-8/5 Wed, 10:30 am–12:30 pm
Plains Boys and Girls Club* 225 American Legion Way, Timberville 6/15-8/7 M-F, 12:00 pm-12:45 pm
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church** 319 Orkney Grade, Basye 5/26-8/8 Fri, 9:00 am-12:00 pm
Rappahannock Library** 4 Library Rd., Washington, VA 6/3-8/5 Wed, 10:00 am-8:00 pm
Reformation Lutheran Church** 9283 N. Congress St.,

New Market

 5/26-8/8 Th, 3:30 pm-5:30 pm
River Bend Elementary Boys and Girls Club* 14556 Rockingham Pike, Elkton 6/15-8/7 M-F, 11:30 am-12:30 pm & 3:00 pm-4:00 pm
Shenandoah County Library** 514 Stoney Creek Blvd., Edinburg 5/26-8/8 M, W, F 10:00 am-6:00 pm & Tue, Th 10:00 am-8:00 pm & Sat 10:00 am-3:00 pm
Shenandoah Community Health Clinic** 124 Valley Vista Drive, Woodstock 5/26-8/8 M, W, Th 8:00 am-7:00 pm
Simms Center Boys and Girls Club* 620 Simms Ave, Harrisonburg 6/15-8/7 M-F, 11:30 am-1:00 pm & 2:30 pm-3:30 pm
South River Boys and Girls Club* 2101 Elm Ave, Grottoes 6/15-8/7 M-F, 12:30 pm-1:00 pm & 3:30 pm-4:00 pm
St. Paul Lutheran Church** 156 W. Washington St, Strasburg 5/26-8/8 Fri 10:00 am-1:00 pm
St. Jacob Lutheran Church** 15226 Senedo Rd., Edinburg 5/26-8/8 Sat 9:30 am-10:30 am
Staunton Boys and Girls Club* 1114 W. Johnson St., Staunton 6/1-7/31 M-F, 11:00 am-11:20 am & 1:00 pm-1:45 pm
Waynesboro Boys and Girls Club* 302 E. Main St., Waynesboro 6/1-7/31 M-F, 11:00 am-11:20 am & 1:00 pm-1:45 pm
Woodstock Presbyterian Church** 142 E. Court St., Woodstock 5/26-8/8 M, W, Th, F 10:00 am-2:00 pm
Zion Lutheran Church** 321 Headquarters Rd., Edinburg 5/26-8/8 Wed 6:00 pm-7:00 pm

*Sites may require registration as they are daycare providers or camps. These sites are required by the Virginia Department of Education to be listed.

**Meals To-Go, rural non-congregate meal sites. Meal kits will be distributed between 5/26/2026 and 8/8/2026 on a first-come, first-served basis, and will include five (5) breakfasts and five (5) suppers per meal kit.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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