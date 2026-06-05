Baltimore has won nine of its last 13 games, and in the process, the Orioles are quietly getting themselves back into contention.

The O’s (30-33, 8 GB, AL East) have gained five games in the standings in the last week and a half on first-place Tampa Bay, which has lost eight of its last 10 – including a three-game sweep at Camden Yards last week.

Over that 13-game stretch, Baltimore is fifth in MLB in runs per game (5.6) and seventh in OPS (.780), while the pitching staff has the league’s fifth-best team ERA (3.30).

Pete Alonso (12 HRs, 38 RBIs, .246 BA/.771 OPS) has been heating up after an extended slow start – over the past month, the big offseason free-agent acquisition has five homers, 18 RBIs and a .275/.756 split.

Still worried about Gunnar Henderson (13 HRs, 32 RBIs, .217 BA/.696 OPS). We keep waiting for Henderson to get on track, but he’s hitting at a .204/.727 split over the past 13 games,.

The starting pitching over the recent hot streak has been really good.

Shane Baz (3-5, 4.29 ERA/1.37 WHIP) is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA/1.07 WHIP over his last two starts.

Also doing well of late

Kyle Bradish (3-6, 3.44 ERA/1.42 WHIP) is 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA/1.08 WHIP over his last two starts.

(3-6, 3.44 ERA/1.42 WHIP) is 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA/1.08 WHIP over his last two starts. Brandon Young (3-1, 3.35 ERA/1.37 WHIP) has two no-decisions in his last two, with a 1.35 ERA/1.13 WHIP.

Next up for the O’s: three games at Toronto

Friday, 7:07 p.m. ET (MASN)

BAL : Brandon Young (3-1, 3.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP)

: Brandon Young (3-1, 3.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP) TOR: Tres Yesavage (2-2, 2.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP)

Saturday, 3:07 p.m. ET (MASN)

BAL : Kyle Bradish (3-6, 3.44 ERA/1.42 WHIP)

: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 3.44 ERA/1.42 WHIP) TOR: TBA

Sunday, 1:37 p.m. ET (MASN)

BAL : Shane Baz (3-5, 4.29 ERA/1.37 WHIP)

: Shane Baz (3-5, 4.29 ERA/1.37 WHIP) TOR: Kevin Gausman (4-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.09 WHIP)

Support AFP