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Home Baltimore Orioles quietly playing themselves back into playoff contention
Baseball

Baltimore Orioles quietly playing themselves back into playoff contention

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Andreas Prott/stock.adobe.com

Baltimore has won nine of its last 13 games, and in the process, the Orioles are quietly getting themselves back into contention.

The O’s (30-33, 8 GB, AL East) have gained five games in the standings in the last week and a half on first-place Tampa Bay, which has lost eight of its last 10 – including a three-game sweep at Camden Yards last week.

Over that 13-game stretch, Baltimore is fifth in MLB in runs per game (5.6) and seventh in OPS (.780), while the pitching staff has the league’s fifth-best team ERA (3.30).

Pete Alonso (12 HRs, 38 RBIs, .246 BA/.771 OPS) has been heating up after an extended slow start – over the past month, the big offseason free-agent acquisition has five homers, 18 RBIs and a .275/.756 split.

Still worried about Gunnar Henderson (13 HRs, 32 RBIs, .217 BA/.696 OPS). We keep waiting for Henderson to get on track, but he’s hitting at a .204/.727 split over the past 13 games,.

The starting pitching over the recent hot streak has been really good.

Shane Baz (3-5, 4.29 ERA/1.37 WHIP) is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA/1.07 WHIP over his last two starts.

Also doing well of late

  • Kyle Bradish (3-6, 3.44 ERA/1.42 WHIP) is 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA/1.08 WHIP over his last two starts.
  • Brandon Young (3-1, 3.35 ERA/1.37 WHIP) has two no-decisions in his last two, with a 1.35 ERA/1.13 WHIP.

Next up for the O’s: three games at Toronto

Friday, 7:07 p.m. ET (MASN)

  • BAL: Brandon Young (3-1, 3.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP)
  • TOR: Tres Yesavage (2-2, 2.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP)

Saturday, 3:07 p.m. ET (MASN)

  • BAL: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 3.44 ERA/1.42 WHIP)
  • TOR: TBA

Sunday, 1:37 p.m. ET (MASN)

  • BAL: Shane Baz (3-5, 4.29 ERA/1.37 WHIP)
  • TOR: Kevin Gausman (4-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.09 WHIP)

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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