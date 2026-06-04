Podcast: Are we about to lose the other of our local newspapers?

It was odd that Waynesboro and Staunton were each able to maintain their local daily newspapers for so long, given the realities of the media market, but we couldn’t keep the good thing going forever, it seems.

The News Virginian, based in Waynesboro, let go its final remaining full-time news reporter earlier this year, and now The News Leader, based in Staunton, appears to be licensing out its local content to its competitor.

Could what we’ve been seeing here the past few months be a sign that we could soon be losing both of our local papers?

#TeamAFP editors Chris Graham and Crystal Graham discuss – and, spoiler alert: we sure hope what we’re seeing isn’t what we think we might be seeing, if only because, the more of there are watching local government, the better, is our opinion on the matter.

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