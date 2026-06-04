Donate
Donate
Home Podcast: Are we about to lose the other of our local newspapers?
Local

Podcast: Are we about to lose the other of our local newspapers?

Chris Graham
Published date:
newspapers
Photo: © BillionPhotos.com/stock.adobe.com

It was odd that Waynesboro and Staunton were each able to maintain their local daily newspapers for so long, given the realities of the media market, but we couldn’t keep the good thing going forever, it seems.

The News Virginian, based in Waynesboro, let go its final remaining full-time news reporter earlier this year, and now The News Leader, based in Staunton, appears to be licensing out its local content to its competitor.

Could what we’ve been seeing here the past few months be a sign that we could soon be losing both of our local papers?

#TeamAFP editors Chris Graham and Crystal Graham discuss – and, spoiler alert: we sure hope what we’re seeing isn’t what we think we might be seeing, if only because, the more of there are watching local government, the better, is our opinion on the matter.

Video

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?
2 Bridgewater College Hall of Famer Laura Mapp has impressive coaching tree 
3 Mary Baldwin University names Gary Daynes as new interim president
4 UVA Football: If you’re filthy rich, you can sit in the soon-to-be-former press box next year
5 UVA Baseball: How are we supposed to feel about Pollard throwing his guys under the bus?

Latest News

justin speros uva football
Football

UVA Football: Elliott names protege Justin Speros to be program’s general manager

Chris Graham
phone handcuffs arrest photograph camera spying
Local

Albemarle County: School system employee arrested in child sex crimes case

Chris Graham

An Albemarle County schools employee has been charged with 11 felonies after a months-long investigation into allegations of sex crimes involving children.

downtown staunton dining
Local

Staunton: Business owners share concerns about proposed downtown project

Chris Graham

The City of Staunton has launched a month-long demonstration project in Downtown Staunton to give residents and business owners a look and feel for an idea percolating in City Hall to expand pedestrian space in the central business district.

virginia tech football
Football

Virginia Tech announces $75M gift, most of which is going to athletics

Chris Graham
sean reeves
Local

Media generates controversy over Albemarle County police chief being out on medical leave

Chris Graham
lou gehrig day
Baseball

Lou Gehrig Day: MLB community rallies round to raise awareness of ALS

Michael Cage
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Local

Stamp Out Hunger will provide 120K meals for local people, families facing food insecurity

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status