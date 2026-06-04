Donate
Donate
Home Stamp Out Hunger will provide 120K meals for local people, families facing food insecurity
Local

Stamp Out Hunger will provide 120K meals for local people, families facing food insecurity

Chris Graham
Published date:
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Photo: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Locals donated more than 120,000 pounds of food during last month’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which will provide 120,000 meals for local families facing food insecurity, according to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which says the total collected is the largest from the springtime food drive since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stamp Out Hunger, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, is the largest single-day food drive in the country, uniting communities in a shared mission to end food insecurity.

Our local effort was done on Saturday, May 9. People across the Food Bank’s 25-county service area left non-perishable food donations by their mailboxes for letter carriers to collect.

Volunteers positioned at local post offices sorted and helped transport those contributions to the Food Bank’s four branch locations: Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Verona and Winchester.

The total pounds collected from each participating post office location:

  • Winchester: 38,561 pounds
  • Lynchburg: 30,599 pounds
  • Waynesboro: 13,903 pounds
  • Staunton: 13,668 pounds
  • Harrisonburg: 8,470 pounds
  • Charlottesville: 7,647 pounds
  • Additional sources: 7,844 pounds

“Stamp Out Hunger makes an incredible difference to the Food Bank and the community,” said Kari Diener, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “The generosity of our neighbors, and the dedication of letter carriers and volunteers, ensures thousands of families have nourishing food when they need it most. We’re deeply grateful for the support from everyone that makes this drive so successful each year.”

When school ends for summer break, demand for food assistance often rises while donations dip. The Stamp Out Hunger food drive helps rebuild the supply of non‑perishable food at a critical moment, helping strengthen the Food Bank partner network as they provide groceries for neighbors facing hunger.

For more information on supporting the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, visit www.brafb.org.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Virginia Tech Board of Visitors rector challenges removal from post
2 Waynesboro woman arrested on Albemarle County animal-cruelty charge
3 Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?
4 Locals gave Virginia DEQ an earful on Northrop Grumman permit request
5 CCCA employee pleads guilty in sex case: Is there more going on there?

Latest News

sean reeves
Local

Media generates controversy over Albemarle County police chief being out on medical leave

Chris Graham
lou gehrig day
Baseball

Lou Gehrig Day: MLB community rallies round to raise awareness of ALS

Michael Cage

Major League Baseball (MLB) clubs and the wider community rallied round on June 2 to observe the sixth annual Lou Gehrig Day.

lions NFL football field lights
Football

Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft Recap: How the Lions addressed their biggest needs

Michael Cage

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and Detroit fans have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the haul Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell secured in Pittsburgh from April 23-25.

baseball
Baseball

Miami completes three-game sweep in Washington with 4-1 win

Chris Graham
laura mapp
Etc.

Bridgewater College Hall of Famer Laura Mapp has impressive coaching tree 

David Driver
ben cline
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline, ‘Dopesick’ and Hollywood: The real story isn’t the one he’s telling

Gene Zitver
stafford county bus crash
Politics, Virginia

Morgan Griffith goes full-out xenophobe on Stafford County bus crash

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status