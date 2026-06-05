This time last year, UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom was introducing a bunch of strangers to each other, and trying to convince them, and everybody else, that they could get Virginia Basketball back to where it had been not that long ago.

Heading into his second summer as the head coach, Odom is building on a 30-win season, and it’s looking like he’s put together a roster for next season that … might be an improvement?

We discuss, plus go over the latest news from the world of UVA Football and the non-revenue sports on Grounds.

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