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Home UVA Basketball: Has Ryan Odom built himself a Top 10 team for next season?
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UVA Basketball: Has Ryan Odom built himself a Top 10 team for next season?

Chris Graham
Published date:
ryan odom uva basketball
UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

This time last year, UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom was introducing a bunch of strangers to each other, and trying to convince them, and everybody else, that they could get Virginia Basketball back to where it had been not that long ago.

Heading into his second summer as the head coach, Odom is building on a 30-win season, and it’s looking like he’s put together a roster for next season that … might be an improvement?

We discuss, plus go over the latest news from the world of UVA Football and the non-revenue sports on Grounds.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Albemarle County: School system employee arrested in child sex crimes case
2 UVA Swimming: Still no contract on file for associate head coach Gary Taylor
3 Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?
4 UVA Basketball: Odom gets commitment from Class of 2027 center Mahamadou Landoure
5 Mary Baldwin University names Gary Daynes as new interim president

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