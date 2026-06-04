Waynesboro Police arrest city man on felony drug, firearm charges

Waynesboro Police arrested a city man on Tuesday on multiple felony drug and firearm charges following a drug interdiction assignment.

Steven A. Samano, 27, of Waynesboro, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail, according to the WPD.

At 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives working the drug interdiction beat observed suspicious activity between the occupants of two vehicles. Traffic stops were made on both vehicles in the vicinity of North Charlotte Avenue.

Searches of both vehicles were conducted that uncovered suspected cocaine, an undisclosed amount of cash, and a firearm.

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