Donate
Donate
Home UVA Softball: Coach Joanna Hardin signs three-year contract extension
Etc.

UVA Softball: Coach Joanna Hardin signs three-year contract extension

Chris Graham
Published date:
joanna hardin uva softball
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Softball coach Joanna Hardin has signed a three-year contract extension, it was announced today, by UVA Athletics.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but we’re working on that, of course.

Her most recent three-year extension, which was set to expire this month, was paying her $127,365 in salary and supplemental compensation annually.

“We are fortunate to have Joanna Hardin leading our softball program,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said, per a release from UVA Athletics. “She has a clear vision for where she wants Virginia Softball to be and has continued to push our program toward those goals each season. She understands the landscape of college softball and how Virginia can successfully establish its place nationally as collegiate athletics continues to evolve.”

In her first seven seasons at Virginia, Hardin’s teams were a cumulative 139-197, with only two winning seasons among the seven, in 2022 (28-26) and 2023 (30-22).

Her three teams since have gone 34-20, 37-17 and 40-15, and each made it to the NCAA Regionals.

I wrote earlier in the week that I had been paying closer attention to Hardin’s status because of an anonymous letter regarding Hardin and the UVA Softball program that I received last week, which included a copy of a lengthy letter about Hardin and her program that was sent to UVA President Scott Beardsley in April.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Carla Williams, President Beardsley and the University of Virginia for the privilege of leading the softball program,” Hardin said, per the UVA Athletics release. “It’s truly a gift that our staff can continue to build on the momentum of the last three seasons, recruiting talented women of high character that value the Virginia degree and want to compete for a national championship. Our athletes, support staff, fans, donors and families make Virginia such a wonderful place to work. The people really do make the place, and in Charlottesville you can really have it all.”

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Albemarle County: School system employee arrested in child sex crimes case
2 UVA Swimming: Still no contract on file for associate head coach Gary Taylor
3 Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?
4 UVA Basketball: Odom gets commitment from Class of 2027 center Mahamadou Landoure
5 Mary Baldwin University names Gary Daynes as new interim president

Latest News

Politics, U.S. & World

TV: AFP editor Chris Graham talks U.S. Senate passage of ICE funding bill on Fox5 DC

Chris Graham
uva basketball ryan odom huddle
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Has Ryan Odom built himself a Top 10 team for next season?

Chris Graham

This time last year, UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom was introducing a bunch of strangers to each other, and trying to convince them, and everybody else, that they could get Virginia Basketball back to where it had been not that long ago. Heading into his second summer as the head coach, Odom is building on...

louise lucas abigail spanberger
Politics, Virginia

Louise Lucas to the ‘Data Center Diva’: No more tax breaks for data centers

Chris Graham

Gov. Abigail Spanberger and House of Delegates Speaker Don Scott want the state and localities to continue to be able to offer massive tax breaks to data center developers.

melanie lucero congress
Politics, Virginia

Another contentious Republican primary in the Fifth District in the offing

Chris Graham
us politics congress
Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate votes to advance $70B immigration enforcement funding bill

Chris Graham
baltimore orioles
Baseball

Baltimore Orioles quietly playing themselves back into playoff contention

Chris Graham
johann grunloh uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos get home game with Kentucky in SEC/ACC Challenge

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status