UVA Softball coach Joanna Hardin has signed a three-year contract extension, it was announced today, by UVA Athletics.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but we’re working on that, of course.

Her most recent three-year extension, which was set to expire this month, was paying her $127,365 in salary and supplemental compensation annually.

“We are fortunate to have Joanna Hardin leading our softball program,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said, per a release from UVA Athletics. “She has a clear vision for where she wants Virginia Softball to be and has continued to push our program toward those goals each season. She understands the landscape of college softball and how Virginia can successfully establish its place nationally as collegiate athletics continues to evolve.”

In her first seven seasons at Virginia, Hardin’s teams were a cumulative 139-197, with only two winning seasons among the seven, in 2022 (28-26) and 2023 (30-22).

Her three teams since have gone 34-20, 37-17 and 40-15, and each made it to the NCAA Regionals.

I wrote earlier in the week that I had been paying closer attention to Hardin’s status because of an anonymous letter regarding Hardin and the UVA Softball program that I received last week, which included a copy of a lengthy letter about Hardin and her program that was sent to UVA President Scott Beardsley in April.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Carla Williams, President Beardsley and the University of Virginia for the privilege of leading the softball program,” Hardin said, per the UVA Athletics release. “It’s truly a gift that our staff can continue to build on the momentum of the last three seasons, recruiting talented women of high character that value the Virginia degree and want to compete for a national championship. Our athletes, support staff, fans, donors and families make Virginia such a wonderful place to work. The people really do make the place, and in Charlottesville you can really have it all.”

Support AFP