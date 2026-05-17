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Home Valley Program for Aging Services needs volunteers for senior transportation program
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Valley Program for Aging Services needs volunteers for senior transportation program

Chris Graham
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senior man in wheelchair
Photo: © luckybusiness/stock.adobe.com

Valley Program for Aging Services is putting out a public call for volunteers to help meet the rapidly growing demand for transportation services across Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County.

VPAS, which provided services to more than 3,200 seniors in the region in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, has had 20 new clients enrolled in its senior transportation program since the start of the year, with an additional 28 applications currently pending.

The VPAS transportation program is now working to serve more than 100 older adults who rely on transportation assistance to reach medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential destinations.

“Our transportation program has become a lifeline for many older adults who no longer drive,” said David Taylor, who is the program operations manager at VPAS. “But the demand is growing faster than we can meet it with staff alone. Volunteer drivers are essential to helping older adults remain independent, connected, and safe in their own homes.”

VPAS welcomes volunteers willing to drive their own vehicles, VPAS vans, or both.

Volunteers using VPAS vehicles get hands-on training about pre-trip vehicle inspections, properly securing wheelchairs and do a ‘ride along’ with a seasoned driver to learn common routes and expectations.

Transportation is only offered on weekdays, and the time commitment depends on volunteer availability and client needs.

Individuals interested in becoming volunteer drivers can contact VPAS at 540-949-7141 or visit vpas.info/volunteer to learn more about the program and volunteer opportunities.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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