Donate
Donate
Home UVA Softball: ‘Hoos survive elimination game, get rematch with Vols on Sunday
Etc.

UVA Softball: ‘Hoos survive elimination game, get rematch with Vols on Sunday

Chris Graham
Published date:
UVA Softball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia dropped a 7-5 decision to #7 national seed Tennessee Saturday afternoon, but the ‘Hoos will get another shot at the Vols on Sunday, after defeating Indiana for the second time in two days, 9-7, in an elimination game in the Knoxville Regional on Saturday night.

The difference in the nightcap: a two-run homer in the fifth from freshman Madison Greene, her second homer in two days, after going homerless in the regular season.

The blast gave UVA (40-14) a two-run lead, and Eden Bigham and Taylor Smith made sure the lead held up.

Bigham (15-5, 3.46 ERA) got the win in relief, giving up an unearned run in 2.1 innings of work.

Smith got the save, retiring all five batters she faced, striking out two.

Virginia got on the board first, in the first, on an RBI double from Bella Cabral, and a two-run homer from Reagan Hickey.

IU (43-16) tied it up in the bottom of the first off UVA starter Courtney Lane, the big blow being a two-run homer off the bat of Josie Bird.

Virginia retook the lead in the third on a grand slam from Alex Call, but Indiana scratched across three runs in the bottom half, on an RBI single from Ellie Goins and a two-run double from Hannah Haberstroh, then tied the game in the fourth on a Call misplay of a soft liner to short right that allowed Cassidy Kettleman to score from second.

In the opener on Saturday, Tennessee (44-10) scored five runs in the first off Bigham, but the ‘Hoos were able to get back into it, with Smith stabilizing things in the circle, and Macee Eaton hitting a three-run homer in the third, and Call going deep for a two-run shot in the sixth.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Spanberger vetoes collective bargaining: Who does she think she’s fooling?
2 Two of the MAGA justices that overruled 1.6 million of us signed their own career death sentence
3 Husband of Staunton Montessori School staffer on mold story: ‘You are absolute trash’
4 Surveillance without consent: How the Shenandoah Valley got wired without anyone asking
5 The EPA unleashes polluters with the repeal of the Endangerment Finding

Latest News

baltimore orioles
Baseball

What’s up with the Baltimore Orioles? Where do we even start?

Chris Graham
movie filming
Local

Staunton is going to make videos to try to get people from NoVa, Richmond to come here

Chris Graham

The City of Staunton is going to waste $15,000 of the money that we pay in state taxes for a digital documentary series that will “showcase the passion and craftsmanship of its local artisan community.”

jail prison mental health involuntary confinement
Virginia

Lynchburg drug dealer who ran fentanyl operation from jail gets 21 years

Chris Graham

A Lynchburg drug dealer, with balls of steel, used friends and family members to traffic tens of thousands of pressed fentanyl pills while he was incarcerated at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center awaiting trial on gang and firearm charges.

staunton
Local, Politics

Staunton: Millionaires win again, while everyday taxpayers get screwed

Nancy Kalanta
prescription drug bottle
Politics, Virginia

Virginia budget breakdown delays relief to those struggling with opioid addiction

Laurie Buchwald
uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos lay down in rubber game, lose 10-5 at Louisville

Chris Graham
amanda dimeo staunton
Local

Staunton: Amanda DiMeo named deputy city manager, taking on dual role

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status