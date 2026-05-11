Virginia stumbled down the stretch, going 7-10 since April 1, but the ‘Hoos (38-13) are back in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season, and fourth time in program history.

UVA will be the #2 seed in the Knoxville Regional, which will be hosted by #7 national seed Tennessee (42-10).

Tennessee will be the four-team regional’s top seed.

Virginia, as the #2 seed, will face Indiana (42-14), the #3 seed, on Friday.

The Vols will face the #4 seed, Northern Kentucky (26-23), the automatic qualifier from the Horizon League, in their opener.

Schedule

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky, 5:30 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky, 5:30 p.m. ET – SEC Network Game 2: Virginia vs. Indiana, 8 p.m. ET – ESPN2

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Winner Game 3. Vs Winner Game 5, TBD

Winner Game 3. Vs Winner Game 5, TBD Game 7: If Necessary, TBD

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