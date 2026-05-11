WINA-1070 AM MAGA talk-show host Rob Schilling, over there in “the bowels of the den of iniquity in Charlottesville,” seems to be enamored with the smell of his own flatulence.

“They don’t understand why we’ve been here for 20 years, and all of a sudden, somebody who’s been around that long is spending time analyzing every word, waiting with bated breath for the next word out of the host’s mouth,” Schilling said, opening his Monday, May 4, show on WINA-1070 AM, the flagship station of UVA Athletics, with a nod to our new weekly feature.

Bad news for you there, Rob: I don’t listen.

I download your show, run it through a program that transcribes it, and spend a few minutes scanning the text for the dumbest items among the commentary.

A few minutes, that is, versus 10 hours.

Also: bad news for your advertisers, but since your podcasts don’t share the ads, they’re not getting any value from putting their dollars to support your show.

Translation: even those who do tune via the podcast route don’t know to patronize the people who help pay for your station time.

I don’t have any numbers on the size of the audience of Schilling’s hate listeners – in fact, WINA doesn’t merit any attention from Nielsen, which doesn’t offer ratings for any of the stations in the Charlottesville market, which, that ain’t a good sign for what Nielsen thinks of how many people are tuning in.

More Schilling getting high on his own supply

Tuesday, May 5: “We are making up and countering the combined media efforts of two television stations, two-plus television stations, because they each have substations, and what used to be a daily newspaper, and all the other media in town is countered only during these two hours.”

“We are making up and countering the combined media efforts of two television stations, two-plus television stations, because they each have substations, and what used to be a daily newspaper, and all the other media in town is countered only during these two hours.” Wednesday, May 6: “How sad it is that’s a nation that we live in that is run by leftists in pretty much every lever of power, with few exceptions, like talk radio, but they have a hard time tolerating us here, too, and they like to get rid of us in whatever way they’re able to. They don’t like dissenting voices. That is the left.”

“How sad it is that’s a nation that we live in that is run by leftists in pretty much every lever of power, with few exceptions, like talk radio, but they have a hard time tolerating us here, too, and they like to get rid of us in whatever way they’re able to. They don’t like dissenting voices. That is the left.” Friday, May 8: “I just like people to be aware, because they’re never going to hear it from the mainstream media. You can listen all you want, or watch all you want, or read all you want in Virginia, but mostly the things that I just told you, and the reading between the lines, which we’ve been doing our entirety here on this program, is so important, there’s a lot of crooked people, and they get away with these rhetorical things without anybody challenging them. That’s what this program does each and every day. We’re fighting the entirety of the mainstream media.”

Emeritus?

Schilling had Bob Good, who he referred to as the “Fifth District congressman emeritus,” on the show on May 4.

Never did get into why it is that Good is the “congressman emeritus,” which is that Good made the mistake of endorsing Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential cycle, and Donald Trump rewarded him there by backing John McGuire in the MAGA primary.

Good, famously, tried, desperately, to get back into good graces with Trump – a couple of weeks before the primary, Good stumped for Trump outside the Manhattan courtroom where Trump was being tried, and was ultimately convicted, on 34 felony counts of fraud.

Schilling had Good on the show to spew propaganda on the U.S. Supreme Court rewriting the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which several Southern states are now using to gerrymander Black Democrats out of existence, achieving a key MAGA objective.

Money quote from Good: “We need independent Supreme Court justices who rule based on the law and based on the Constitution and not out of loyalty to whomever appointed them.”

Married man crush?

Schilling seems to have an unhealthy obsession with former State Sen. Amanda Chase, who he gushed over, at times embarrassingly, on his May 5 show, continually referring to her as “Virginia’s Honey Badger” – a nickname that she has coined for herself – eight times.

Seriously, get a room.

He had his crush on the show to complain that Democrats are trying to take your guns away.

“Yes, well, this is what they’re doing, this is what they’re up to,” Schilling said, lobbing the softball up for his “Honey Badger” to hit out of the park. “I want to talk also about the warnings about a disarmed populace. You had several quotes in the latest newsletter, George Mason, Patrick Henry, etc. They realized how dangerous it was, and the necessity of having an armed populace. Talk to us about the historical perspective.”

Chase’s hot take: “Honestly, that’s why I believe America is still here, not just me, but other people as well, is that our population has firearms. That’s the first thing modern dictators do, and you know, the Democratic Party is lining themselves up with every modern dictator known to man. The first thing they do, is they disarm the population.”

Sure, “Honey Badger” – the Founders, having just fought a lengthy war to get out from under the yoke of the Brits, wasn’t thinking, we can’t afford a standing army, so let’s make sure enough White males have guns, just in case the Redcoats come back for a Round 2.

No, what they were thinking was, We want the White males to have guns so that they can take up arms against us.

Quick hits

From May 6: “I’m sorry to have to say this, but in these days and seeing what the output is, and we’re right here in the shadow of UVA, I think young people are far better who don’t go to the University, and having a degree itself could be a type of millstone.”

Bite the hand that feeds you much?

From May 7: “Louise Lucas put aside a law that was supposed to give doctors the right which they already should have had, which was prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. She wouldn’t let that get passed. She shut it down, saying that they’re trying to promote horse medicine, and thank God for the Democrats who are standing in the way.”

This was in a diatribe about State Sen. Louise Lucas being somehow bad.

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