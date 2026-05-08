Home UVA Softball: ‘Hoos fall to Virginia Tech, 3-1, eliminated from ACC Tournament
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UVA Softball: ‘Hoos fall to Virginia Tech, 3-1, eliminated from ACC Tournament

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Peieq/stock.adobe.com

Emma Mazzarone struck out 14, but Virginia had a chance in the seventh inning – getting a run with a bases-loaded walk to Bella Cabral, before Reagan Hickey went down swinging with the tying run at second, in a 3-1 loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night at Palmer Park.

Virginia Tech (45-9) advances to the ACC Tournament semis for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Virginia (38-13) now awaits its NCAA Tournament destination on Selection Sunday.

Mazzarone (16-4, 2.93 ERA) gave up one run on four hits, with five walks, and the 14 Ks in the complete-game win.

She pitched out of a two-on, no-out jam in the first, then coasted into the seventh, with just four ‘Hoos reaching base over the next five innings.

The seventh got interesting.

After Alex Call struck out swinging, Madison Greene was hit by a pitch, and Jaiden Griffith reached on an infield single.

Jade Hylton walked to load the bases with one down.

Macee Eaton hit into a fielder’s choice, with a putout at home, for out number two.

Cabral walked on a 3-1 pitch that just missed the outside corner to plate the run for UVA, and put the tying run into scoring position.

That brought up Hickey, who swung through a 1-2 pitch to end it.

Credit to Mazzarone: Hylton, Eaton, Cabral and Hickey each have double-digit homers this season.

She walked two of those four, but was able to limit the damage to one run.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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