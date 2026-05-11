MAGA ‘news’ station hosting radiothon for UVA Health Children’s

The radio group that thinks going full-out MAGA hate in liberal Charlottesville and Albemarle County is good for business is doing a nice thing for UVA Health Children’s.

Or engaging in do-gooder-washing.

It’s probably more do-gooder-washing.

Either way.

UVA Health sent out a press release today touting the Cares for Kids Radiothon that will be running on Tuesday and Wednesday to raise money to support UVA Health Children’s.

The radiothon, we’re told, by the PR folks, “will feature inspiring stories from families, UVA Health Children’s child-life specialists, hospital leaders and community members.”

The stations in the Charlottesville Media Group airing the radiothon are Newsradio 98.9 and 1070 WINA, 97.5 3WV, Z95.1, 106.1 The Corner and 92.7 C-Ville Country.

Wonder how those “inspiring stories” will play alongside the hate and vitriol on the “news” stations.

Ways to give without having to listen

Call 434.982.KIDS (5437)

(5437) Text UVAKIDS to 34984

to Online

Donations will be accepted by Venmo, Apple Pay, PayPal, credit card and e-check.

What … no crypto?

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