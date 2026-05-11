Home MAGA ‘news’ station hosting radiothon for UVA Health Children’s
Local

MAGA ‘news’ station hosting radiothon for UVA Health Children’s

Chris Graham
Published date:
radio
Photo: © Molostock/stock.adobe.com

The radio group that thinks going full-out MAGA hate in liberal Charlottesville and Albemarle County is good for business is doing a nice thing for UVA Health Children’s.

Or engaging in do-gooder-washing.

It’s probably more do-gooder-washing.

Either way.

UVA Health sent out a press release today touting the Cares for Kids Radiothon that will be running on Tuesday and Wednesday to raise money to support UVA Health Children’s.

The radiothon, we’re told, by the PR folks, “will feature inspiring stories from families, UVA Health Children’s child-life specialists, hospital leaders and community members.”

The stations in the Charlottesville Media Group airing the radiothon are Newsradio 98.9 and 1070 WINA, 97.5 3WV, Z95.1, 106.1 The Corner and 92.7 C-Ville Country.

Wonder how those “inspiring stories” will play alongside the hate and vitriol on the “news” stations.

Ways to give without having to listen

  • Call 434.982.KIDS (5437)
  • Text UVAKIDS to 34984
  • Online

Donations will be accepted by Venmo, Apple Pay, PayPal, credit card and e-check.

What … no crypto?

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 AEW star Brody King on politics in wrestling: Trump ‘can go f–k himself’
2 North Stafford’s Gregg Ritchie helped mold MLB star Andrew McCutchen
3 UVA Basketball: Odom gets commitment from 7’1” prep center Favour Ibe
4 Softball: From Harrisburg to Harrisonburg for JMU pitching coach
5 ODU Football alum Taylor Heinecke announces NFL retirement

Latest News

abigail spanberger
Politics, Virginia

Spanberger signs watered-down paid family and medical leave bills

Chris Graham
daryl irvine
Baseball

Spotswood grad Daryl Irvine was teammates with Curry, pitched for Boston Red Sox

David Driver

Hall of Famer Billy Wagner shares a few things in common with Harrisonburg native and former Spotswood High School star Daryl Irvine – both starred in college at Ferrum, both pitched in The Show and each spent time with the Boston Red Sox.

Steven Couch
Local

Augusta County: Stuarts Draft man faces felony child abuse charge

Chris Graham

An Augusta County man is facing a felony child abuse charge after an infant was treated at UVA Health for a femur fracture.

Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Local

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide in Verona

Crystal Graham
chair in the corner
Politics, Virginia

What I mean when I call Democrats like Scott Surovell ‘cucks’

Chris Graham
baltimore orioles mlb
Baseball

Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles host New York Yankees for three in midweek

Chris Graham
uva baseball aj gracia
Baseball

Mailbag: Will UVA Baseball be in the NCAA Tournament? What about the coaching staff?

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status