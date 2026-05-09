What frustrates me the most about the holy war being waged by a local MAGA pastor over supposed trans kids in school bathrooms is, the guy is doing what the billionaires who don’t want us to see what they’re doing to fleece the country of every last dollar want people like him to do.

I did some math on how many trans teens might fit the description that the local MAGA, Terrance Williams, who wants to pack the Waynesboro School Board meeting on Tuesday with anti-trans protestors, laid out in his call to action.

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We’re talking maybe 10 kids out of a school population of 930 – and the total from that group of 10 who are actually transitioning is maybe one or two; and certainly, exactly zero are undergoing transition so that they can sneak a peek at girls in bathrooms and locker rooms.

Terrance Williams either knows this, and is just trying to draw attention to himself – wink, wink, nod, nod – or, the church that he’s affiliating himself with needs to reconsider having a person that hateful and vile listed among its leadership.

There’s a reason fewer Americans than ever are going to church on Sundays, and fewer still consider themselves religious: it’s people like this guy making themselves front and center as the spokesmodels for Jesus et al.

Side note: the guy continues to have people reach out to me to tell me that he’s not MAGA, which, fine – explain to me, then, his ties to the City Elders, a leading MAGA front.

Is that just the attention-seeking part of the guy not knowing that there are social ramifications for publicly aligning with the MAGA movement?

Dude could recant anytime, and he could start with standing down on this stupid anti-trans crusade.

Because all people like Terrance Williams are achieving when they get people at each other’s throats over trans kids in bathrooms is, they’re helping the people at the tippy top of the food chain divide and conquer the rest of us in the bottom 99 percent.

While we’re fighting culture wars like this most recent stupid one over a trans kid in a bathroom, the billionaires are looting the U.S. Treasury for every last dime they can get their pockmarked hands on.

Their current scheme is to replace even more of us in the workforce with AI, aided by massive data centers that are already pushing energy costs sky-high, with horrible impacts on local environments.

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I don’t know that they’ve thought this AI-cutting-jobs thing all the way through – if AI ends up taking our jobs, who is left to buy stuff to keep the economy rolling along?

The 1 percent needs a healthy and somewhat prosperous middle class to keep the engine running from a consumer standpoint.

AI pushing up our electric bills, killing the environment and taking our jobs is what we should be up in arms about – not a trans kid in a bathroom.

We already live in the wealthiest society that mankind has ever produced, and yet, millions of us can’t afford basic health insurance, because our country is the only First World nation on the planet that doesn’t have universal healthcare.

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Tens of millions more are underinsured to the point where, god forbid, we get into an accident, or we come down with a life-threatening ailment, we have to set up a GoFundMe to be able to keep the lights on.

Most of you reading this are an unlucky break away from going down the healthcare rabbit hole; and we’re worried about a trans kid in a bathroom?

Our schools are falling behind, our roads and bridges are crumbling.

We have too many guns, and too many open positions on our police forces, because we don’t pay public-sector employees a living wage – because the billionaires don’t pay their fair share.

The current administration that we elected because its figurehead is expert at dividing us is wasting billions of dollars a day on a failing war that was not about making us safer, but seizing a source of oil.

And we’re worried about a trans kid in a bathroom?

I want to admire the moxie of somebody who wants to get people energized about something.

The Terrance Williams types can be forces for good.

We have a lot of problems that we need to put our energy and attention to.

Data centers and AI, healthcare, schools, guns, foreign wars.

I think we can leave the poor trans kid alone. They have enough to have to overcome without us piling on.

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