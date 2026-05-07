Home Waynesboro: MAGA pastor trying to whip up anti-trans frenzy in school system
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Waynesboro: MAGA pastor trying to whip up anti-trans frenzy in school system

Chris Graham
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Photo: © itakdalee/stock.adone.com

A local Black MAGA pastor is trying to whip up his cult into barraging the Waynesboro School Board next week over trans kids, because, I guess, maybe he’s not been getting enough in the collection plate on Sundays?

“To all my friends in Waynesboro,” Terrance Williams, who identifies as the pastor at the ironically named Reality Church, began his Facebook plea – timestamp: 12:13 p.m. Wednesday – “we need to show out in force at the upcoming school board meeting on Tuesday May 12th … they have been allowing males in female bathrooms and locker rooms and they need to hear some voices of resistance …”

The source of the claim that “they have been allowing males in female bathrooms and locker rooms” is, from what we can tell, simply this Terrance Williams guy and his imagination.

That’s where we need to consider that Williams, in addition to identifying as a pastor, is affiliated with an outfit that calls itself City Elders.

This City Elders thing is a nationwide network of Christian nationalists who, according to the local group’s website, aim to “draft civil laws which reflect and uphold Biblical values and Judeo-ecclesia ethic,” which is their right as Americans, to organize themselves to try to get whatever they can get to make their solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short lives better.

The local group does a bangup job getting our local Republicans who represent us in Richmond to bend the knee – their meetings regularly draw the likes of Dels. Ellen McLaughlin and Chris Runion, State Sen. Chris Head and Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline.

Shame on each and every one of them for kissing the American Taliban’s rings, by the way.

And since we’re there, shame on our misguided local pastor for whipping up a frenzy over the handful of trans kids in our local school system, for whom life is already tough enough, without having some MAGA jerk trying to play politics with your existence.

And make no mistake – that’s what this “pack the School Board meeting” thing is all about.

waynesboro map
Photo: © Gary L Hider/stock.adobe.com

There are elections for seats on the Waynesboro School Board and Waynesboro City Council this November, in addition to the race for the congressional seat, featuring Cline or whichever sacrificial lamb they put up once Cline decides to bow out because the new district will be impossible for him to win.

Of course it’s disgusting that the local MAGAs are playing politics with the lives of a few local kids.

You don’t have to let them get away with it.

If they can pack the School Board meeting, so can people who oppose the vile among us.

The meeting is Tuesday, May 12, at 6 p.m., at Waynesboro High School; get there 10 minutes early to sign up to speak during the public comment section.

Alternatively, just go, and represent – there’s a role for the silent majority in this fight, too.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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