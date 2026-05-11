There’s an effort to revive the Augusta Toastmasters, a local offshoot of Toastmasters International, which gives people an outlet to improve their public speaking skills.

The local group is kicking things off with an informational event at the Augusta County Library in Fishersville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Questions: email [email protected].

Augusta Toastmasters was chartered on June 1, 1969, and kept going for more than 50 years, before disbanding in 2021.

Have to imagine the pandemic played a role there.

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