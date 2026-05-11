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Local group kicking off Augusta Toastmasters revival effort this week

Chris Graham
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There’s an effort to revive the Augusta Toastmasters, a local offshoot of Toastmasters International, which gives people an outlet to improve their public speaking skills.

The local group is kicking things off with an informational event at the Augusta County Library in Fishersville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Questions: email [email protected].

Augusta Toastmasters was chartered on June 1, 1969, and kept going for more than 50 years, before disbanding in 2021.

Have to imagine the pandemic played a role there.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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