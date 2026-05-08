Two of the justices in the 4-3 Virginia Supreme Court majority that threw out the “Yes” votes of 1,604,276 Virginians from the April 21 referendum will be facing their own “No” votes in short order.

The 12-year term of Justice D. Arthur Kelsey, who wrote the contorted decision in today’s redistricting case, ends on Jan. 31, 2027; the 12-year term of Justice Stephen R. McCullough, who voted with the majority, ends on March 2, 2028.

Good luck there, fellas.

ICYMI

I say that because, the process for approving Supreme Court justices under Virginia law requires a majority vote in both houses of the Virginia General Assembly.

We can guaran-damn-tee that Kelsey, 64, ain’t getting a majority in the House of Delegates next term, and the best he’s going to get in the State Senate is a 21-19 defeat – and that’s if he gets that far.

No worries for Kelsey here, though – since he’ll be 65 next January, he’ll get a nice taxpayer-funded pension at a rate of 78 percent of the $250,752 annual salary for an associate justice, so, $195,586 a year.

Wonder why these people don’t care what 1,604,276 of us think?

A hundred ninety-five thousand in pension per year for life paid for by you is pretty much f–k the rest of you money.

McCullough, 54, for his part, isn’t old enough to get that big payday pension just yet.

I learned just today that McCullough, like me, is a 1994 UVA alum, which, small world.

Also like me, even smaller world, he didn’t get into UVA Law School – we both enrolled, and this is just eerie, for me, in law school at the University of Richmond in the fall of 1994; I dropped out, deciding a little too late that the law is a seedy profession, but McCullough, who we now know lacks any scruples, went on to graduate in 1997.

McCullough, going forward, does have the hope of there being, ironically, an intervening election between now and the date of his term ending in 2028.

If only the MAGAs can reverse that 64-36 Democrat majority in the House, right?

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