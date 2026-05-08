Home Two of the MAGA justices that overruled 1.6 million of us signed their own career death sentence
Politics, Virginia

Two of the MAGA justices that overruled 1.6 million of us signed their own career death sentence

Chris Graham
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Photo: © barmaleeva/stock.adobe.com

Two of the justices in the 4-3 Virginia Supreme Court majority that threw out the “Yes” votes of 1,604,276 Virginians from the April 21 referendum will be facing their own “No” votes in short order.

The 12-year term of Justice D. Arthur Kelsey, who wrote the contorted decision in today’s redistricting case, ends on Jan. 31, 2027; the 12-year term of Justice Stephen R. McCullough, who voted with the majority, ends on March 2, 2028.

Good luck there, fellas.

ICYMI

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Supreme Court of Virginia. Photo: © Dennis MacDonald/Adobe Stock

I say that because, the process for approving Supreme Court justices under Virginia law requires a majority vote in both houses of the Virginia General Assembly.

We can guaran-damn-tee that Kelsey, 64, ain’t getting a majority in the House of Delegates next term, and the best he’s going to get in the State Senate is a 21-19 defeat – and that’s if he gets that far.

No worries for Kelsey here, though – since he’ll be 65 next January, he’ll get a nice taxpayer-funded pension at a rate of 78 percent of the $250,752 annual salary for an associate justice, so, $195,586 a year.

Wonder why these people don’t care what 1,604,276 of us think?

A hundred ninety-five thousand in pension per year for life paid for by you is pretty much f–k the rest of you money.

McCullough, 54, for his part, isn’t old enough to get that big payday pension just yet.

I learned just today that McCullough, like me, is a 1994 UVA alum, which, small world.

Also like me, even smaller world, he didn’t get into UVA Law School – we both enrolled, and this is just eerie, for me, in law school at the University of Richmond in the fall of 1994; I dropped out, deciding a little too late that the law is a seedy profession, but McCullough, who we now know lacks any scruples, went on to graduate in 1997.

McCullough, going forward, does have the hope of there being, ironically, an intervening election between now and the date of his term ending in 2028.

If only the MAGAs can reverse that 64-36 Democrat majority in the House, right?

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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