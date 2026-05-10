VDOT: Road construction, maintenance for the week of May 11-15

VDOT has updated its list of ongoing road construction and maintenance for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 217 to 214 , southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 217 to 235 , northbound and southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work at various locations including off-ramps at exits 217, 222, 225, 227 and 235 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work at various locations including off-ramps at exits 217, 222, 225, 227 and 235 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 221 to 222 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through May 21.

, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through May 21. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for overhead sign work and barrier wall placement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for overhead sign work and barrier wall placement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *UPDATE* Mile marker 232 to 237, northbound and southbound – Slow roll traffic control (rolling roadblocks) for controlled blasting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12. Exit 235 on-ramp closed during blasting. Overnight single-lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 26.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures near Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) interchange just south of Staunton for sign installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through May 29.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for intersection improvements, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 6.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at various locations between Waynesboro city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder widening, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between near Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) interchange for sign installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through May 29.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Route 680 (Burketown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 696 (Coffman Road) for bridge replacement over Naked Creek, through May 15. Follow posted detour.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 47 to 44 , westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 53 to 57,eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including exit 55 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 206 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. *NEW* Mile marker 187 to 191 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including the off-ramps at exits 188A, 188B and 191 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including the off-ramps at exits 188A, 188B and 191 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight left-lane closures for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through June 10.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right shoulder closures for sign work near the I-81 exit 175 interchange, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree removals between I-81 exit 175 and 180 interchanges (Natural Bridge area), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 22.

*NEW* Route 11 – Flagger traffic control between Route 812 (Drywell Road) and Route 743 (Barger Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 130 (Rockbridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 826 (Pine View Drive) and Route 860 (Douglas Way) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 726 (Beard Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 29.

Route 646 (Big Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 649 (Tom Alphin Road) to Route 647 (Unexpected Road) for construction of bridge over Colliers Creek, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 240 , northbound and southbound –Slow roll traffic control for controlled blasting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12. Exit 240 on-ramp closed during blasting. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound –Slow roll traffic control for controlled blasting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12. Exit 240 on-ramp closed during blasting. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. Mile marker 241 to 250 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032. *NEW* Mile marker 241 to 247 , northbound and southbound– Right shoulder closures including along the off-ramps at exits 243 and 245 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound– Right shoulder closures including along the off-ramps at exits 243 and 245 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 242 to 243 , northbound– Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

, northbound– Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026. *NEW* Mile marker 252 to 255, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures just west of Elkton town limits for painting of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday (May 10).

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound shoulder and turn-lane closures for sign installation at the intersections with Route 276/620 (Cross Keys Road/Keezletown Road) and Route 996/991 (McGaheysville Road/Conn Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound shoulder and turn-lane closures for sign work near Route 655 (Penn Laird Drive) intersection, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Augusta Avenue, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations at the intersection with Route 256 (Third Street), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 11 through August 28.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – New signal activates Monday (May 11) at intersection with Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road). Be alert for new traffic pattern and stopped vehicles.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

Route 735 (Linhoss Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) and Route 736 (Swope Road) for bridge widening, through May 28. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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