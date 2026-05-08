The Staunton Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hosting a Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday at the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

The fair – which is open free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – is built on the idea that good health is best achieved with a holistic approach to well-being.

“Health is so much more than a doctor’s visit,” said Susan Venable, SRHA’s resident services and self-sufficiency coordinator. “Stable housing, access to medication, mental wellness and physical care all play a role. This event brings those pieces together in one place and creates a welcoming, engaging environment for our residents and the broader community.”

The free event will feature three keynote sessions focused on the connection between mind, body and spirit, facilitated by Staunton City Council member Alice Woods:

Mind: Kevyn Burn, Light of Life Energy Medicine

Body: Kelli Watson , R.N., health educator, and Kim Powell , physician assistant, both of Augusta Health

, R.N., health educator, and , physician assistant, both of Spirit: Letitia Bates, founder of At the Wheel Coaching and creator of Mind Boss

Attendees will have access to a wide range of services and resources, including:

a mini mobile market from Project GROWS .

. smoothie samples from Jones Garden .

. dental kits provided by Virginia Cardinal.

Health-focused offerings will include chair yoga, acupuncture, chiropractic consultations, art therapy, massage therapy and mental health resources.

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