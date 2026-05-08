Home Staunton: Health and Wellness Fair set for Saturday at Booker T. Washington Community Center
Local

Staunton: Health and Wellness Fair set for Saturday at Booker T. Washington Community Center

Chris Graham
Published date:
staunton
Photo: © SevenMaps/Shutterstock

The Staunton Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hosting a Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday at the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

The fair – which is open free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – is built on the idea that good health is best achieved with a holistic approach to well-being.

“Health is so much more than a doctor’s visit,” said Susan Venable, SRHA’s resident services and self-sufficiency coordinator. “Stable housing, access to medication, mental wellness and physical care all play a role. This event brings those pieces together in one place and creates a welcoming, engaging environment for our residents and the broader community.”

The free event will feature three keynote sessions focused on the connection between mind, body and spirit, facilitated by Staunton City Council member Alice Woods:

  • Mind: Kevyn Burn, Light of Life Energy Medicine
  • Body: Kelli Watson, R.N., health educator, and Kim Powell, physician assistant, both of Augusta Health
  • Spirit: Letitia Bates, founder of At the Wheel Coaching and creator of Mind Boss

Attendees will have access to a wide range of services and resources, including:

  • a mini mobile market from Project GROWS.
  • smoothie samples from Jones Garden.
  • dental kits provided by Virginia Cardinal.

Health-focused offerings will include chair yoga, acupuncture, chiropractic consultations, art therapy, massage therapy and mental health resources.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 How many trans kids in Waynesboro school bathrooms are we talking about here?
2 Husband of Staunton Montessori School staffer on mold story: ‘You are absolute trash’
3 Surveillance without consent: How the Shenandoah Valley got wired without anyone asking
4 Jim Cornette shoots on former local wrestling promoter on his top-rated podcast
5 Analysis: Is the playoff window already closing for the Baltimore Orioles?

Latest News

two faces of ben cline
Politics, Virginia

The main beneficiary of the Supreme Court redistricting ruling: Ben Cline

Chris Graham
police court law
Politics, Virginia

Two of the MAGA justices that overruled 1.6 million of us signed their own career death sentence

Chris Graham

Two of the justices in the 4-3 Virginia Supreme Court majority that threw out the “Yes” votes of 1,604,276 Virginians from the April 21 referendum will be facing their own “No” votes in short order.

virginia supreme court
Politics, Virginia

Four Virginia Supreme Court justices white out 1,604,276 ‘Yes’ votes

Chris Graham

The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday handed down its 4-3 ruling, which was, predictably, along the most partisan of lines, to invalidate the April 21 redistricting referendum.

nfl
Football

ODU Football alum Taylor Heinecke announces NFL retirement

Chris Graham
interstate 81 i-81
Virginia

More of those Interstate 81 ‘speed safety cameras’ going up, per State Police

Chris Graham
softball
Etc.

UVA Softball: ‘Hoos fall to Virginia Tech, 3-1, eliminated from ACC Tournament

Chris Graham
transgender
Issues, Local, Politics

How many trans kids in Waynesboro school bathrooms are we talking about here?

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status