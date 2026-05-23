VDOT: Local road work on the schedule for the week of May 25-29

VDOT has updated its schedule for local road construction and maintenance for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound– Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 2.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 210 to 217 , northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 211 to 208 , southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Full closure southbound for overhead sign installation and pavement work, 6 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday (May 30-31). Follow posted detour. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Full closure southbound for overhead sign installation and pavement work, 6 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday (May 30-31). Follow posted detour. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Mile marker 232 to 238 – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

– Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. *NEW* Mile marker 233 to 235, northbound– Right shoulder closures including along the exit 235 off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures near Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) interchange just south of Staunton for sign installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for intersection improvements, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 6.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at various locations between Waynesboro city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder widening, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) interchange for sign installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 27 through July 30.

*NEW* Route 600 (Marble Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) for bridge work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

*NEW* Route 624 (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1607 (Inch Run Lane) and Route 1601 (Featherstone Drive) for soil borings at the bridge over Back Creek, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

*NEW* Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Way) – Flagger traffic control for bridge work near intersection with Route 716 (West Augusta Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 through July 30.

*NEW* Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 through July 30.

*NEW* Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 through July 30.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 42 to 41, westbound– Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

westbound– Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. *NEW* Mile marker 46 to 44 , westbound– Right lane closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

, westbound– Right lane closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 50 to 55, eastbound– Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 176 , northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Exit 188A , northbound– Off-ramp narrowed for sign work on left shoulder, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound– Off-ramp narrowed for sign work on left shoulder, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight left-lane closures for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of June 10.

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 726 (Beard Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 646 (Big Hill Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern between Route 649 (Tom Alphin Road) to Route 647 (Unexpected Road) for bridge replacement at Colliers Creek, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

Mile marker 237 to 240 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. Mile marker 241 to 250 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026. *NEW* Mile marker 246 to 247 , northbound– Right shoulder closure for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound– Right shoulder closure for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Exits 251 and 247A, southbound– Right shoulder closure for sign work along the off-ramps, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 through July 30.

*NEW* Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27 through July 30.

*NEW* Route 11 (Main Street, Harrisonburg) – Flagger traffic control for utility work near Harrisonburg southern city limits, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Eastbound and westbound flagger traffic control for road maintenance near the intersection with Route 734 (Bank Church Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26 through June 19.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures near Elkton town limits for painting of bridges over Route 340, 12 noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Market Street) – Eastbound shoulder and turn lane closures for sign work between Harrisonburg eastern city limits and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*NEW* Route 42 – Southbound shoulder closures for sign work in the area of Route 42/259 (East Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Way) – Southbound shoulder closures for sign work between Route 809 (Trissels Road) and Route 784 (Klines Mill Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations between Route 772 (Greenmount Road) and Route 1151 (Harmony Drive) near the Harrisonburg city limits, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations between the Augusta County line and the town of Bridgewater, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 27 through July 30.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Route 673 (Mill Creek Church Road) and Route 672 (Latimer Road/Pineville Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26 through June 5.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control between the junction with I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 29 through July 30.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound shoulder closures at the intersection with Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) for cleanup related to the new traffic signal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 5.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between (Route 704) Osceola Springs Road and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 27 through July 30.

*NEW* Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 through July 30.

Route 735 (Linhoss Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) and Route 736 (Swope Road) for bridge widening, through June 11. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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