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Home Updates on UVA Lacrosse staff contract terms, Lars Tiffany extension
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Updates on UVA Lacrosse staff contract terms, Lars Tiffany extension

Chris Graham
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chris feifs uva lacrosse
Chris Feifs. Photo: UVM Athletics

Interesting twist in the story of the new associate head coach and defensive coordinator at UVA Lacrosse, Chris Feifs.

Remember me telling you that Feifs was making $210,000 in base salary at Vermontaccording to the uvm.edu website?

Per his appointment letter, obtained through a FOIA request, Feifs will get $175,000 in base salary on his one-year deal to join the staff of Kevin Cassese at UVA.

Which means, wow, Feifs left Vermont, where he is the all-time winningest lacrosse coach, for less money, and only one year guaranteed.

ICYMI

kevin cassese uva lacrosse
Kevin Cassese. Photo: UVA Athletics

We learned this on Monday, after learning last week that Cassese will get $285,000 a year in salary and supplemental compensation, per the terms of an offer sheet that he signed on May 26.

Cassese’s predecessor, Lars Tiffany, who won two national championships in his 10 years at Virginiawas due to get $377,206 in the final year of the five-year extension that he signed in 2021.

I’d say, good on Carla Williams, the athletics director, for getting not only a head coach on the cheap, but also a top-notch head coach to be an assistant, also on the cheap.

Good will be even better if this works, and UVA gets past the first round of the NCAA Tournament next spring.

One other update on the FOIA front involving UVA Lacrosse: I reported on Friday that the FOIA office had gotten back to me with a note that made me think I was about to get a copy of the three-year contract extension that was offered to Tiffany in July 2025, which Tiffany’s camp says he signed on March 24, 2026.

ICYMI

lars tiffany uva lacrosse
Lars Tiffany. Photo: UVA Athletics

The word back from the FOIA folks on Friday was:

“We continue to process your request and are awaiting a response from the departmental records custodian.  We respectfully request additional time to respond to, on or before June 24, 2026.”

The word today:

“The University of Virginia has no records responsive to your request.”

Bummer.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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