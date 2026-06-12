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Home UVA Lacrosse: Might we get a copy of the contract extension that Lars Tiffany says he signed?
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UVA Lacrosse: Might we get a copy of the contract extension that Lars Tiffany says he signed?

Chris Graham
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lars tiffany uva lacrosse
Lars Tiffany. Photo: UVA Athletics

Perhaps an interesting development with my fun with public records requests efforts involving UVA Athletics, this one on the contract extension that former UVA Lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany says he signed before he was sacked.

Against my better judgment, I filed a request with the UVA FOIA office seeking “a copy of the three-year contract extension that was offered to Lars Tiffany, at the time the UVA Men’s Lacrosse coach, in July 2025, which Tiffany’s camp says he signed on March 24, 2026.”

I assumed this had about a 0.01 percent chance of leading to anything, but what the hell, the worst they can do is say no.

Here’s what I got back today:

We continue to process your request and are awaiting a response from the departmental records custodian.  We respectfully request additional time to respond to, on or before June 24, 2026.

I’m feeling right now like Lloyd Christmas in “Dumb and Dumber.”

So, you’re telling me there’s a chance.

ICYMI: UVA Lacrosse

 

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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