Donate
Donate
Home UVA Lacrosse: Kevin Cassese signs for a lot less than Lars Tiffany was getting
Etc.

UVA Lacrosse: Kevin Cassese signs for a lot less than Lars Tiffany was getting

Chris Graham
Published date:
kevin cassese uva lacrosse
Kevin Cassese. Photo: UVA Athletics

Wow, so, UVA Athletics went cheap with its new hire for UVA Lacrosse, Kevin Cassese.

Cassese will get $285,000 a year in salary and supplemental compensation, per the terms of an offer sheet that he signed on May 26, a copy of which we obtained through a FOIA request from UVA Athletics on Monday.

His predecessor, Lars Tiffany, who won two national championships in his 10 years at Virginia, was due to get $377,206 in the final year of the five-year extension that he signed in 2021.

Tiffany was offered an extension last summer, sat on it for several months, then, according to his representatives, signed it in March – though it would seem that the UVA Athletics side of the story is, the offer, by that point, had been taken off the table.

This will all either be dealt with quietly or, worst case, litigated, somewhere down the road.

The terms of the extension offer are not known, and trust me, I’m trying.

What we do know: Cassese, who was the offensive coordinator and associate head coach under Tiffany before being elevated to the head coach job, will be paid a lot less than the guy he’s replacing.

Like, 24.4 percent less.

ICYMI: UVA Lacrosse

 

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County: Residents raise issue with dangerous stormwater channel
2 UVA Swimming: Still no contract on file for associate head coach Gary Taylor
3 Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?
4 UVA Basketball: Odom gets commitment from Class of 2027 center Mahamadou Landoure
5 Staunton: Business owners share concerns about proposed downtown project

Latest News

happy dog at sunset parasite protection
Virginia

Virginia Tech researchers have found a new job for your dog: Sniffing out spotted lanternfly

Chris Graham
gregory bovino
Politics, U.S. & World

Gregory Bovino wants to run for president, to deport the ‘106 million illegals’

Chris Graham

The guy that Donald Trump sacked from running his mass deportation program thinks the problem wasn’t how extreme the policy was, but rather, that it wasn’t extreme enough.

friendly city safe space
Local

Harrisonburg: Friendly City Pride Market debuting at Best.Weekend.Ever

Chris Graham

Friendly City Safe Space is debuting something this coming Saturday that it’s calling the Friendly City Pride Market as part of Best.Weekend.Ever, in collaboration with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance. 

money baseball
Baseball

SEC Baseball, again, dominant in June; ACC Baseball, again, dominated

Chris Graham
ben cline
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline wants your photos for some dumb congressional time capsule

Chris Graham
artificial intelligence
Local

Bridgewater College program will help students become AI literate

Chris Graham
american flag
Politics, U.S. & World

Un-Happy Birthday, USA: It’s hard to celebrate an America in regress

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status