Wow, so, UVA Athletics went cheap with its new hire for UVA Lacrosse, Kevin Cassese.

Cassese will get $285,000 a year in salary and supplemental compensation, per the terms of an offer sheet that he signed on May 26, a copy of which we obtained through a FOIA request from UVA Athletics on Monday.

His predecessor, Lars Tiffany, who won two national championships in his 10 years at Virginia, was due to get $377,206 in the final year of the five-year extension that he signed in 2021.

Tiffany was offered an extension last summer, sat on it for several months, then, according to his representatives, signed it in March – though it would seem that the UVA Athletics side of the story is, the offer, by that point, had been taken off the table.

This will all either be dealt with quietly or, worst case, litigated, somewhere down the road.

The terms of the extension offer are not known, and trust me, I’m trying.

What we do know: Cassese, who was the offensive coordinator and associate head coach under Tiffany before being elevated to the head coach job, will be paid a lot less than the guy he’s replacing.

Like, 24.4 percent less.

ICYMI: UVA Lacrosse

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