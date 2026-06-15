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Home George Mason coach Tony Skinn got himself a nice raise, along with that extension
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George Mason coach Tony Skinn got himself a nice raise, along with that extension

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony skinn george mason
George Mason coach Tony Skinn. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire

Tony Skinn, the head basketball coach at George Mason, was able to wring a decent raise out of his alma mater with his latest contract extension.

We got our hands on a copy of the extension announced by Mason last week, through a FOIA request, and what it says is, Skinn will be paid $1.95 million for the coming season, the 2026-2027 campaign.

Under the terms of the extension that he signed last spring, Skinn would have been set to receive $1.8 million in base salary.

So, $150,000 a year more.

That extends through the years 2027-2028, 2028-2029 and 2029-2030.

The 2026 extension also added two years to the back end of his working agreement with George Mason, keeping Skinn on the job through the end of the 2031-2032 season.

In the two additional years added last week, Skinn will get $2.35 million and $2.4 million, respectively.

All told, then, Skinn will get an additional $600,000 for the seasons between 2026 and 2030, and then the $4.75 million extra for the two added years.

The buyout terms are not terribly restrictive on Skinn, were he to seek another job:

  • $1.5 million between now and March 31, 2028.
  • $1.25 million between April 1, 2028 and March 31, 2030.
  • $1 million after April 1, 2030 to the end of the deal, on March 31, 2032.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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