Tony Skinn, the head basketball coach at George Mason, was able to wring a decent raise out of his alma mater with his latest contract extension.

We got our hands on a copy of the extension announced by Mason last week, through a FOIA request, and what it says is, Skinn will be paid $1.95 million for the coming season, the 2026-2027 campaign.

Under the terms of the extension that he signed last spring, Skinn would have been set to receive $1.8 million in base salary.

So, $150,000 a year more.

That extends through the years 2027-2028, 2028-2029 and 2029-2030.

The 2026 extension also added two years to the back end of his working agreement with George Mason, keeping Skinn on the job through the end of the 2031-2032 season.

In the two additional years added last week, Skinn will get $2.35 million and $2.4 million, respectively.

All told, then, Skinn will get an additional $600,000 for the seasons between 2026 and 2030, and then the $4.75 million extra for the two added years.

The buyout terms are not terribly restrictive on Skinn, were he to seek another job:

$1.5 million between now and March 31, 2028.

$1.25 million between April 1, 2028 and March 31, 2030.

$1 million after April 1, 2030 to the end of the deal, on March 31, 2032.

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