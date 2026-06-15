Donate
Donate
Home Add Gavin Newsom to the list of Trump’s DOJ targets: Governor confirms investigation
Politics, U.S. & World

Add Gavin Newsom to the list of Trump’s DOJ targets: Governor confirms investigation

Chris Graham
Published date:
gavin newsom
Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer. Photo: © Chris Allan / Shutterstock.com

The Trump regime has launched an open-ended investigation into California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebell Newsom, with the news of this coming from, Gavin Newsom himself.

“In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family friends and former employees. Not because they found a crime. Because they are simply trying to find one. They are demanding records. They are abusing the grand jury process. Digging through years and years of random documents,” Newsom said, from a statement issued on his behalf by his governor’s office on Monday.

Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets. He’s coming after me because I am considering running for president. Because he hates that I’ve consistently called him out – over and over again – for his lies and deceit. Donald Trump is simply the most corrupt president in American history. He has turned the levers of government into his own personal power ministries to reward cronies and to try to jail his opponents,” Newsom said.

Nothing on this from the Trump DOJ at this writing, but this does seem like their MO, dating back to Trump’s first term, when he tried to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election cycle – an act that led to the first Trump impeachment.

Others in the second term that fit the description of “Show me the man, and I will show you the crime,” the line from Lavrentiy Beria, the chief of the secret police in Communist Russia in the Stalin years, include New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey, among others.

ICYMI

“His personal attorney now runs the Department of Justice, which has repeatedly gone after his political enemies. Ask Jerome Powell. He sent them after James Comey. Tish James. Adam Schiff. He sent them after Tim Walz. And a woman that a jury found Donald Trump had sexually abused. One by one, anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list. And today, I proudly join that list,” Newsom said.

His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is an actress and documentary filmmaker who was one of several accusers against powerful film producer Harvey Weinstein at Weinstein’s 2022 rape trial.

“Just in the last week, I’ve learned his campaign has reached my own home: to get me, he’s coming after my wife, Jen. A public servant. A woman who has dedicated her life to supporting women and girls. Someone who has done nothing wrong, other than having the temerity to advocate for what she believes in. If they can’t intimidate me, they’ll go after the mother of our children,” Gavin Newsom said.

“Donald Trump picked the wrong target,” Newsom continued. “We have nothing to hide. His political operatives can take every record and read every page. But they’ll be looking in the wrong place. Because if they really want to find corruption, look no further than 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Donald Trump is selling the presidency. He is running the largest cash heist in American political history — trading foreign tariff relief for approval of his golf courses. Day-trading behind the Resolute Desk. Reaping hundreds of millions of dollars in personal profit.”

More from Newsom’s lengthy statement:

“He is doing it openly. He is doing it on camera. He did it last night on the White House lawn. He is doing it through cryptocurrencies. He is doing it through the receipt of a $400 million private jet from a foreign government that he plans to keep when he leaves office. Through his sons’ ventures in countries where his own administration is simultaneously making policy. His personal fortune has skyrocketed by $4 billion since making his return to office.

This is the behavior of a regime, not a republic. The White House has become a marketplace. A marketplace for sneakers, coins, and watches… cologne, guitars, bibles, and phones. Influence for sale. Access for sale. And today, my family and I can personally confirm that justice is for sale.

“To Donald Trump, who I know is watching because he watches everything, I have a message for you: You can subpoena my records. You can investigate me. You can harass me. Put my name on every and any enemies’ list you have, but leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta.

“I’d like to say something to my wife: These times are not normal. They are not ordinary. I love you. I am sorry he is doing this. You have not earned a single one of the indignities that he is trying to inflict on you and our children.

“And to Donald Trump, this country does not belong to you. It does not belong to your cronies. We are going to fight your lawlessness — and we are going to continue to remind people of this country of your corruption. That same corruption our founders warned us against.

“As we move to celebrate our 250th anniversary, I’m going to keep reminding Americans of what they warned would happen if a man with no character ever held the Office of the President.

“So let me say it again: Mr. President, come after me. I am not going anywhere. And the country is watching.”

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Rockingham County: Effort ongoing to reintroduce the American chestnut to the Valley
2 Last Week in Rob Schilling: Hope nothing bad happened to our favorite MAGA host
3 Former Virginia Tech BOV rector sues Spanberger over his dismissal
4 Albemarle County schools leader resigns as division deals with fallout from child sex arrests
5 Feds file suit against Virginia over laws barring Trump henchmen from masking up

Latest News

data center technology networking
Politics, Virginia

Spanberger defends kicking the can down the road on data centers in TV interview

Chris Graham
tiny home cottage court housing affordable housing
Politics, U.S. & World

New capital requirements framework to help lower housing costs

William "Cliv" Cranwell II

As someone who has spent years working in the real estate and construction industry, I can say with certainty that today’s housing market is among the most challenging that I have ever seen.

Jahanna Bishop
Local

Missing person: Fluvanna County authorities searching for 16-year-old girl

Chris Graham

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 16-year-old Jahanna Bishop.

Kenneth Bartley Augusta County
Local

Augusta County: Information sought on missing 66-year-old man

Chris Graham
tony skinn george mason
Basketball

George Mason coach Tony Skinn got himself a nice raise, along with that extension

Chris Graham
chris feifs uva lacrosse
Etc.

Updates on UVA Lacrosse staff contract terms, Lars Tiffany extension

Chris Graham
uva university of virginia
Local

UVA Health names Tammy Snyder new CEO at University Medical Center

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status