The Trump regime has launched an open-ended investigation into California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebell Newsom, with the news of this coming from, Gavin Newsom himself.

“In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family friends and former employees. Not because they found a crime. Because they are simply trying to find one. They are demanding records. They are abusing the grand jury process. Digging through years and years of random documents,” Newsom said, from a statement issued on his behalf by his governor’s office on Monday.

“Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets. He’s coming after me because I am considering running for president. Because he hates that I’ve consistently called him out – over and over again – for his lies and deceit. Donald Trump is simply the most corrupt president in American history. He has turned the levers of government into his own personal power ministries to reward cronies and to try to jail his opponents,” Newsom said.

Nothing on this from the Trump DOJ at this writing, but this does seem like their MO, dating back to Trump’s first term, when he tried to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election cycle – an act that led to the first Trump impeachment.

Others in the second term that fit the description of “Show me the man, and I will show you the crime,” the line from Lavrentiy Beria, the chief of the secret police in Communist Russia in the Stalin years, include New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey, among others.

ICYMI

“His personal attorney now runs the Department of Justice, which has repeatedly gone after his political enemies. Ask Jerome Powell. He sent them after James Comey. Tish James. Adam Schiff. He sent them after Tim Walz. And a woman that a jury found Donald Trump had sexually abused. One by one, anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list. And today, I proudly join that list,” Newsom said.

His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is an actress and documentary filmmaker who was one of several accusers against powerful film producer Harvey Weinstein at Weinstein’s 2022 rape trial.

“Just in the last week, I’ve learned his campaign has reached my own home: to get me, he’s coming after my wife, Jen. A public servant. A woman who has dedicated her life to supporting women and girls. Someone who has done nothing wrong, other than having the temerity to advocate for what she believes in. If they can’t intimidate me, they’ll go after the mother of our children,” Gavin Newsom said.

“Donald Trump picked the wrong target,” Newsom continued. “We have nothing to hide. His political operatives can take every record and read every page. But they’ll be looking in the wrong place. Because if they really want to find corruption, look no further than 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Donald Trump is selling the presidency. He is running the largest cash heist in American political history — trading foreign tariff relief for approval of his golf courses. Day-trading behind the Resolute Desk. Reaping hundreds of millions of dollars in personal profit.”

More from Newsom’s lengthy statement:

“He is doing it openly. He is doing it on camera. He did it last night on the White House lawn. He is doing it through cryptocurrencies. He is doing it through the receipt of a $400 million private jet from a foreign government that he plans to keep when he leaves office. Through his sons’ ventures in countries where his own administration is simultaneously making policy. His personal fortune has skyrocketed by $4 billion since making his return to office. “This is the behavior of a regime, not a republic. The White House has become a marketplace. A marketplace for sneakers, coins, and watches… cologne, guitars, bibles, and phones. Influence for sale. Access for sale. And today, my family and I can personally confirm that justice is for sale. “To Donald Trump, who I know is watching because he watches everything, I have a message for you: You can subpoena my records. You can investigate me. You can harass me. Put my name on every and any enemies’ list you have, but leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta. “I’d like to say something to my wife: These times are not normal. They are not ordinary. I love you. I am sorry he is doing this. You have not earned a single one of the indignities that he is trying to inflict on you and our children. “And to Donald Trump, this country does not belong to you. It does not belong to your cronies. We are going to fight your lawlessness — and we are going to continue to remind people of this country of your corruption. That same corruption our founders warned us against. “As we move to celebrate our 250th anniversary, I’m going to keep reminding Americans of what they warned would happen if a man with no character ever held the Office of the President. “So let me say it again: Mr. President, come after me. I am not going anywhere. And the country is watching.”

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