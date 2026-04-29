How is it that MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec isn’t being prosecuted for posting “86 46” to his socials in reference to Joe Biden, but former FBI director James Comey is being prosecuted for posting a photo of seashells spelling out “84 47”?

It’s a fair question.

What say you, Todd Blanche, acting attorney general, former personal lawyer to Donald Trump?

ICYMI

“You cannot compare, Well, what happened last time to what happened this time. Every investigation is different, you know that, the American people know that,” Blanche said in an interview with CBS News Wednesday morning.

“A lot of factors go into whether someone should or should not be charged. The mere fact there’s a similar photo posted or similar statement made, that’s true every day. There’s comments made about President Trump, threats made against President Trump, every one of those are not indicted. It depends on the facts of every case,” Blanche said.

Seems to me what Blanche is saying here is, with the “every investigation is different” observation, the Trump DOJ is holding James Comey, a Trump critic, to a different standard than it holds Jack Posobiec, a Trump ally.

“A lot of factors,” Blanche said above, “go into whether someone should or should not be charged.”

Again, different factors, including whether or not you’re a Trump critic, or a Trump ally.

What’s particularly galling with the indictments of Comey announced on Tuesday is the claim advanced by Blanche and by the current FBI director, Kash Patel, that they spent nearly the entirety of the past year investigating the “86 47” post.

A year.

Spent investigating a photo of seashells posted to the interwebs.

Which makes you think, what goes into investigating a photo of seashells posted to the interwebs, exactly?

I’m just imagining them convening a panel of behavioral psychologists, profile experts, forensic analysts, alongside fanning FBI agents out across the country to interview people who know Comey, who might have been vacationing in North Carolina on or about last May 15.

You know, he may have had co-conspirators – those seashells didn’t look local; somebody helped get them there.

This may be an international conspiracy.

Wouldn’t surprise me to find out that a Canadian was involved.

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Even Trump allies, the few who are left, think the prosecution effort here is a damn joke.

“There’s no crime here under several Supreme Court opinions, one of which says if there’s a passage of time between the alleged threat and any harm caused, that dissipates the threat, and it also gives the person threatened the opportunity to challenge it. Stated differently, if this were a real threat to the President of the United States, Comey would have been charged a year-and-a-half ago,” Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano said, dismissing the indictment of Comey as “frivolous.”

Another Fox News legal analyst, Andy McCarthy, said the indictment “fabricates a crime,” and opined that the DOJ is “moronically” insisting that Comey’s “86 47” post was a threat to assassinate Trump.

“There was not a threat of violence against the president, much less an unambiguous call for his assassination. Nor would it be remotely possible, on the known evidence, to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Comey intended violence,” McCarthy said, calling the indictment a “farce” and “nothing more than a continuation of Trump’s lawfare campaign against a political enemy.”

“It is inconceivable that Comey could be convicted of a crime in these circumstances, but the president’s minions are putting him through the anxiety, expense, and stigma of the judicial process,” McCarthy said. “This includes acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who is under pressure to prosecute Trump’s enemies and hopes to have the ‘acting; designation removed from his title.”