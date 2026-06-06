A Steubenville, Ohio, man is in custody in connection with a fatal accident on Christmas Night on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.

Devin Juliana, 48, of Steubenville, Ohio, faces reckless driving and involuntary manslaughter charges in the 10:39 p.m. accident at the 49 mile marker on I-495.

Juliana is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Troopers were initially called to the scene after witnesses reported a Toyota Sienna minivan located in the eastbound Express Lanes with heavy rear-end damage.

All five occupants in the Sienna were taken to an area hospital, according to a report from Virginia State Police.

Two passengers, a 75-year-old woman and a 15-year-old juvenile, later succumbed to their injuries.

The 75-year-old victim has been identified as Su Nguyen, 75, of Annandale.

A short distance from the Sienna, on the mainlines of Interstate 495, troopers located a damaged Dodge Ram pickup truck with two injured occupants.

Devin Juliana, the driver, and a passenger, Tiffany Juliana, now 44, were taken to an area hospital.

Tiffany Juliana suffered serious injuries.

The investigation indicates the Sienna was driving in the center lanes of the mainlines on Interstate 495 around the posted speed limit of 55 mph when the vehicle was struck in the rear by the Dodge Ram.

The investigation shows the Ram was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The impact crushed the rear interior compartment of the Sienna minivan and pushed it into the Express Lanes.

Support AFP