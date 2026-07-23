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Rockingham County: State Police identify victim in fatal pedestrian crash

Chris Graham
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Virginia State Police have identified the victim in a fatal pedestrian crash on North Valley Pike in Rockingham County on Tuesday night.

Jerry E. Shifflett, 58, of Rockingham, died at the scene of the 11:05 p.m. crash, per a release from VSP.

The release tells us that a tractor trailer travelling northbound in the 3600 block of North Valley Pike, north of the City of Harrisonburg, entered the right turn lane to turn into a business.

The tractor trailer then struck Shifflett, who was walking in the right turn lane.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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