Virginia State Police have identified the victim in a fatal pedestrian crash on North Valley Pike in Rockingham County on Tuesday night.

Jerry E. Shifflett, 58, of Rockingham, died at the scene of the 11:05 p.m. crash, per a release from VSP.

The release tells us that a tractor trailer travelling northbound in the 3600 block of North Valley Pike, north of the City of Harrisonburg, entered the right turn lane to turn into a business.

The tractor trailer then struck Shifflett, who was walking in the right turn lane.

The crash remains under investigation.

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