What were the MAGA fantasies that UVA Athletics help bring attention to, through its sponsorship of WINA-1070AM, its flagship radio station, which gives over two hours of its airtime each weekday to Rob Schilling, host of “The Schilling Show,” over the past week?

Oh, well, there was the one about Mark Warner maybe suffering from dementia – that particular rumor came from John Reid, the gay MAGA podcaster who ran for lieutenant governor last year, and bemoaned his fellow MAGAs undermining his already flailing candidacy with rumors about his sexual preferences.

ICMY: John Reid

Glass houses, throwing stones, et cetera.

I particularly enjoyed the call from the regular who pretends to be George Soros, using over-the-top stereotypical greedy Jew voice and all.

Goebbels would be proud there, Rob.

Then there was the tale that the host himself spun from the real news about an Albemarle County school system employee being charged with seven felony counts of aggravated sexual battery, three felony counts of incident liberties, and one felony count of attempted aggravated sexual battery involving elementary school students.

This one isn’t about a guy who needs to be locked up, and the key being thrown away – it’s about, you guessed it, Democrats.

“You have created a hyper-sexualized atmosphere,” Schilling said on his Friday show, addressing “the Democrats who run the schools, and the Democrats who vote for the Democrats who run the schools,” ahead of making the claim, we have to presume with a straight face, that “this has nothing to do with conservative politics, because there has been no conservative influence over these people.”

ICYMI: Trump-Epstein Files

Schilling is no doubt aware of the existence of the Trump-Epstein Files, and the continued efforts of the Trump administration to suppress their release – out of concern that the revelation of decades of child sex crimes involving the world’s elites, quite possibly including Donald Trump himself, could cascade out of control.

I’m not sure what Schilling was getting at with his repeated insistence that “Democrats” have created a “hyper-sexualized” environment involving children, though it seems pretty clear that he wants to use this “hyper-sexualized” concept that he keeps talking about to excuse the actions of accused child molesters.

“This is intentional, and look where it leads. Why did you not think that would be a magnet? Now that we’re having these conversations with kindergartners on up, it would not be a magnet for people who are seeking out that lifestyle? You are stupid as can be, or you’re evil and complicit, or maybe both,” Schilling said.

ICYMI: Last Week with Rob Schilling

The last tinfoil-hat story was Schilling playing the hits for the audience on Thursday, apparently a slow news day on “The Schilling Show,” involving the made-up friend of one of his children who keeps telling Schilling about plans to kill Trump, “this time,” per Schilling, on the Thursday show, “by injecting green liquid, and I don’t know what that was, underneath the nails of the president, some sort of poison, or finding a food allergy and exploiting it by putting that sort of whatever food the president would be allergic to, hiding it in his regular food consumption, so that he would die.”

Gotta say, this kid, whoever he or she is, or they are, awfully brave, talking out loud about killing Trump – and no less so because, man, just happening to go into detail about the assassination plans to a MAGA local radio host.

I know, this one gets filed under “More Things That Didn’t Happen for $2,000” on a future episode of “Jeopardy: Charlottesville Edition.”

Public service announcement

One thing we can thank Schilling – and by extension, WINA, and then also, UVA Athletics, for – is the interview that he did with Bob Good, who Schilling, in full pucker mode, makes sure to refer to as “Fifth District Congressman Emeritus.”

Fact check: Bob Good is “Fifth District Congressman Emeritus” because he endorsed Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential cycle, and TrumpWorld got its revenge by propping up sentient Jos A. Bank clearance-rack suit jacket John McGuire in the GOP primary, and dragging the suit jacket (yours now for just $49.99!) across the finish line.

ICYMI: Bob Good

This week’s visit from Bob Good to “The Schilling Show” was the best use of just enough rope to hang yourself on the part of Mr. Good, who went the f–k off on Trump across several segments on the show.

Among the self-inflicted wounds:

“I think it’s really troubling that it used to be that in a Republican primary the most conservative candidate had the advantage. You had these moderates, these RINOs, these establishment types, often incumbents who try to run to the right during the primary to try to ward off a conservative challenger, because being perceived as or demonstrated as the most conservative was an advantage. Now all that matters in primaries, it seems, is a willingness to pledge or express total loyalty, allegiance, surrender, submission, obedience to President Trump , and whatever the Trump agenda is.”

, and whatever the is.” “I struggle with people to tell me, what is the Trump agenda? What is the Trump agenda, beyond just what he says on a day-to-day basis? You know, it’s attacking Iran , it’s attacking Cuba , it’s, you know, bailouts, it’s ballrooms, and it’s slush funds, and you know, IRS deals, and so it’s, what the definition of Trump agenda for loyalists, apologists, unconditional defenders is, it’s just support the president, and so, you’re filling Congress , Rob, with the worst kind of individuals, a John McGuire or an Ed Gallrein , who ran against Thomas Massie , who nobody knew anything about. Ed Gallrein reported he was a Democrat just a few years ago. He couldn’t debate, he couldn’t hold events, he was very unimpressive. He had reportedly a couple dozen people at his victory rally, because people just obeyed, and said Trump says that Massie is a Democrat now, even though Massey had the highest scorecards of, or near the highest scorecards of, any Republican from Club for Growth and Conservative Review and Heritage Action , and so forth, because he’s had a consistent demonstrated conservative record.”

, it’s attacking , it’s, you know, bailouts, it’s ballrooms, and it’s slush funds, and you know, IRS deals, and so it’s, what the definition of Trump agenda for loyalists, apologists, unconditional defenders is, it’s just support the president, and so, you’re filling , Rob, with the worst kind of individuals, a or an , who ran against , who nobody knew anything about. Ed Gallrein reported he was a Democrat just a few years ago. He couldn’t debate, he couldn’t hold events, he was very unimpressive. He had reportedly a couple dozen people at his victory rally, because people just obeyed, and said Trump says that Massie is a Democrat now, even though Massey had the highest scorecards of, or near the highest scorecards of, any Republican from and and , and so forth, because he’s had a consistent demonstrated conservative record.” “To lose simply because you don’t demonstrate enough fealty to an individual, to a personality, we’re filling Congress, dumbing down Congress, with the worst common denominator, the worst qualified, doesn’t matter their positions, their qualifications, their views, their history. It’s just, do they pledge allegiance to Trump, and it’s not even necessarily real allegiance to Trump, it’s a willingness to do or say whatever you have to to get elected, which means you’ll do or say whatever you have to get re-elected. You wonder what they’ll do in two years, two or four years from now, when they don’t have Trump to obey. I guess they’ll just obey the party or whoever’s in power. It’s unfortunate that 60 percent or so of Republican voters are essentially surrendering their voting card, their voting privileges to President Trump.”

“He never primaries the liberal, moderate Republicans. He only turns on the, and I have my differences with her, but the Marjorie Taylor Greenes, again, the Thomas Massies, the Bob Goods out there. He threatens and bullies the conservatives to fall in line and go with expanding government and more programs and more spending and voting for stuff they never would have voted for and didn’t vote for under Joe Biden. We’ve never seen that wrath, that hostility, that pressure directed to the moderate liberal wing of the Republican Party. Instead, he endorses them, he endorses the Lindsey Grahams, you know, he endorses the worst Republicans. We don’t really know what would happen if that pressure was applied to do something meaningful from a conservative, especially a fiscal conservative standpoint.”

About to be seen next on the back of a milk carton: Bob Good.

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