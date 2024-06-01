Convicted felon Donald Trump, in cease-and-desist, to Bob Good: You’re a fraud

A lawyer for Donald Trump, who would seem to have bigger fish to fry, sent a letter to the campaign of Fifth District Republican Bob Good, of the cease-and-desist variety, on Friday.

“Producing and displaying materials that give the false impression that President Trump is supportive of your candidacy is a fraud on the voters of the 5th Congressional District,” the attorney wrote in the letter.

And this Trump guy, he knows a thing or two about fraud, so, there’s that.

The letter included a photo of a yard sign from the Good campaign that featured Trump’s name along with Good’s.

Trump, earlier this week, followed through on a threat from his campaign from earlier in the year, and endorsed Good’s opponent in next month’s Fifth District Republican primary, John McGuire.

This is payback for Good endorsing Florida Gov. Ron Desantis last year in the 2024 GOP presidential race.

Trump surrogates made it clear to Good, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, that there would be hell to pay for that sin.

“President Trump is very concerned with ensuring that his supporters are not deceived into thinking they are contributing to a candidate — like you — that President Trump does not support,” the letter to Good related.

Trump, in his endorsement of McGuire, wrote on his flailing Truth Social website that Good is “bad for Virginia, and bad for the USA.”

“He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement — But really, it was too late,” Trump wrote.

This, after Good skipped a day of work to serve as a Trump surrogate at the Manhattan trial of the disgraced ex-president two weeks ago.

Lotta good that did for everybody involved, right?

Trump went on to endorse the other guy, and then found himself a convicted felon at the end of the trial.

The Fifth District primary is June 18; Trump gets sentenced on his 34 felony convictions on July 11.

On July 18, the Republican Party will formally make the 34-times convicted felon its presidential nominee.