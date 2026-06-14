VDOT: Travel alerts for Augusta, Nelson, Rockingham for June 15-19

VDOT has updated road construction and maintenance schedules for the coming week, and we’re highlighting the work that will impact travel in Augusta County, Nelson County and Rockingham County.

We’d love to also provide info for Albemarle County, but the VDOT office over there doesn’t make its schedule available in a way that we can reproduce without doing a ton of work.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound– Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 1.

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 206 to 220 , northboundand southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including the southbound offramp at Exit 217, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northboundand southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including the southbound offramp at Exit 217, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 208 to 211 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Southbound closure and detour for setup of concrete barriers and pavement markings for pending travel-lane shift, 10 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday (June 13-14). Overnight southbound single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Southbound closure and detour for setup of concrete barriers and pavement markings for pending travel-lane shift, 10 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday (June 13-14). Overnight southbound single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *NEW* Mile marker 233 to 235 , northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 234 to 238 , northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures mile marker 236 to 238 for barrier relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures mile marker 236 to 238 for barrier relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. *NEW* Mile marker 237 to 226, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Primary/secondary roads

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

(Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30. *NEW* Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Route 754 (Badger Road) and Route 613 (Kyles Mill Road/Spring Hill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15 to June 26.

(Scenic Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Route 754 (Badger Road) and Route 613 (Kyles Mill Road/Spring Hill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15 to June 26. *NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road)– Flagger traffic control for bridge work between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 15 through June 26.

(Weyers Cave Road)– Flagger traffic control for bridge work between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 15 through June 26. Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of June 25.

(Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of June 25. Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road)– Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. Route 624 (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1607 (Inch Run Lane) and Route 1601 (Featherstone Drive) for soil and rock testing at Back Creek bridge, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Laurel Hill Road)– Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1607 (Inch Run Lane) and Route 1601 (Featherstone Drive) for soil and rock testing at Back Creek bridge, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road)– Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Augusta Farms Road)– Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. *NEW* Route 662 (Stover School Road)– Flagger traffic control for survey work between Route 1201 (Palmer Street) and Route 613 (Old Greenville Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

(Stover School Road)– Flagger traffic control for survey work between Route 1201 (Palmer Street) and Route 613 (Old Greenville Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Route 701 (Howardsville Road)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Howardsville Road)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. *NEW* Route 718 (Stokesville Road) – Flagger traffic control for Little River bridge work, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Stokesville Road) – Flagger traffic control for Little River bridge work, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

(Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30. Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway)– Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

(Mill Place Parkway)– Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Nelson County

Primary/secondary roads

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road) intersection improvement and turn lane project. Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. Estimated completion July 31, 2026. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place.

Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. Estimated completion July 31, 2026. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. Route 623 (Myndus Road) culvert rehabilitation project. Route 623 (Myndus Road) will be closed to through traffic from Route 29 to Route 766 (Stagebridge Road) beginning June 1, 2026. A detour will be in place. Estimated completion late June 2026.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

Mile marker 237 to 240 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. *NEW* Mile marker 238 to 257 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 241 to 250 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026. *NEW* Mile marker 243 to 247 , northbound and southbound– Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday Friday.

, northbound and southbound– Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 262 to 264, northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Primary/secondary roads

Route 11 (Lee Highway)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Lee Highway)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. Route 11 (North Valley Pike)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

(North Valley Pike)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30. Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installationbetween Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

(North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installationbetween Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027. *NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Robin Road and Route 655 (Penn Laird Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Robin Road and Route 655 (Penn Laird Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Eastbound and westbound flagger traffic control for soil boring near the intersection with Route 734 (Bank Church Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

(Rawley Pike) – Eastbound and westbound flagger traffic control for soil boring near the intersection with Route 734 (Bank Church Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Route 33 (Spotswood Trail)– Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

(Spotswood Trail)– Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30. Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

(East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September. *NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Southbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work between Route 753 (Wengers Mill Road) and Route 778 (Brenneman Church Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Harpine Highway) – Southbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work between Route 753 (Wengers Mill Road) and Route 778 (Brenneman Church Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

(Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30. Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

(East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28. Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton)– Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

(Stuart Avenue, Elkton)– Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30. Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Taylor Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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