Harrisonburg Schools beginning summer meal program on Monday

Harrisonburg City Public Schools is beginning its free summer meal program on Monday.
Children participating in HCPS summer programming will be served breakfast and lunch as part of their school day.
Children who are not attending summer programming may come to any school or mobile café location during the times below to receive a meal.
The summer meals schedule
Harrisonburg High School
1001 Garbers Church Road
June 15 – July 23
On-site meal times: Monday-Thursday, 10:30-11:00 a.m.
Rocktown High School
2970 E. Kaylor Park Rd.
June 15 – July 23
On-site meal times: Monday-Thursday, 10:30-11:00 a.m.
Skyline Middle School
470 Linda Lane
June 15-July 15
On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 10:30-11:00 a.m.
Thomas Harrison Middle School
311 W. Market Street
June 15-July 15
On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 10:30-11:00 a.m.
Smithland Elementary School
470 Linda Lane (enter through Skyline Middle)
June 15-July 15
On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 10:30-11:00 a.m.
Bluestone Elementary School
750 Garbers Church Rd.
June 15-July 15
On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 11:00-11:30 a.m.
Keister Elementary School
100 Maryland Avenue
June 15-July 15
On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 11:00-11:30 a.m.
Spotswood Elementary School
400 Mountain View Drive
June 15-July 15
On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 11:00-11:30 a.m.
Stone Spring Elementary School
575 Peach Grove Avenue
June 15-July 15
On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 11:00-11:30 a.m.
Waterman Elementary School
451 Chicago Avenue
June 15-July 15
On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 11:00-11:30 a.m.
Take-Home Meals
Skyline Middle School
470 Linda Lane
Wednesdays only, June 17-July 22 (receive four days of meals)
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Daily Mobile Café
Lunch is available daily (M-F) at no cost to children up to the age of 18 from Monday, June 15 – Friday, July 24 (closed June 19 and July 3).
Spotswood Mobile Home Park
1715 Country Club Ct.
11:00 – 11:20 a.m.
Country Club Court
Country Club Ct.
11:30 – 11:50 a.m.
Liberty Square
Founders Way
12:00 – 12:20 p.m.
Harris Gardens
215 Vine St.
12:30 – 12:50 p.m.
Northfield Court
Northfield Ct.
1:00 – 1:20 p.m.
NENA Community Center
505 Broad St.
1:30 – 1:45 p.m.
Ridgeway Mennonite Church
546 Franklin St.
1:55 – 2:15 p.m.
A Dream Come True
1050 Neff Ave.
10:30 – 10:50 a.m.
Mosby Heights
2510 Mosby Ct.
11:05 – 11:20 a.m.
Meriwether Hills
151 Colonial Drive
11:30 – 11:50 a.m.
Dutch Mill/Holly Court
97 Dutch Mill Ct.
12:00 – 12:20 p.m.
Ralph Sampson Spraygrounds
620 Simms Ave.
12:30 – 12:50 p.m.
University Place
36 South Ave.
1:00 – 1:20 p.m.
For more information regarding summer meals, contact Heather Yutzy, Director of School Nutrition, at [email protected] or 540-437-3317.