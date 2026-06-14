Harrisonburg Schools beginning summer meal program on Monday

Harrisonburg City Public Schools is beginning its free summer meal program on Monday.

Children participating in HCPS summer programming will be served breakfast and lunch as part of their school day.

Children who are not attending summer programming may come to any school or mobile café location during the times below to receive a meal.

The summer meals schedule

Harrisonburg High School

1001 Garbers Church Road

June 15 – July 23

On-site meal times: Monday-Thursday, 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Rocktown High School

2970 E. Kaylor Park Rd.

June 15 – July 23

On-site meal times: Monday-Thursday, 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Skyline Middle School

470 Linda Lane

June 15-July 15

On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Thomas Harrison Middle School

311 W. Market Street

June 15-July 15

On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Smithland Elementary School

470 Linda Lane (enter through Skyline Middle)

June 15-July 15

On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Bluestone Elementary School

750 Garbers Church Rd.

June 15-July 15

On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 11:00-11:30 a.m.

Keister Elementary School

100 Maryland Avenue

June 15-July 15

On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 11:00-11:30 a.m.

Spotswood Elementary School

400 Mountain View Drive

June 15-July 15

On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 11:00-11:30 a.m.

Stone Spring Elementary School

575 Peach Grove Avenue

June 15-July 15

On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 11:00-11:30 a.m.

Waterman Elementary School

451 Chicago Avenue

June 15-July 15

On-site meal times: Monday-Wednesday, 11:00-11:30 a.m.

Take-Home Meals

Skyline Middle School

470 Linda Lane

Wednesdays only, June 17-July 22 (receive four days of meals)

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Daily Mobile Café

Lunch is available daily (M-F) at no cost to children up to the age of 18 from Monday, June 15 – Friday, July 24 (closed June 19 and July 3).

Spotswood Mobile Home Park

1715 Country Club Ct.

11:00 – 11:20 a.m.

Country Club Court

Country Club Ct.

11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Liberty Square

Founders Way

12:00 – 12:20 p.m.

Harris Gardens

215 Vine St.

12:30 – 12:50 p.m.

Northfield Court

Northfield Ct.

1:00 – 1:20 p.m.

NENA Community Center

505 Broad St.

1:30 – 1:45 p.m.

Ridgeway Mennonite Church

546 Franklin St.

1:55 – 2:15 p.m.

A Dream Come True

1050 Neff Ave.

10:30 – 10:50 a.m.

Mosby Heights

2510 Mosby Ct.

11:05 – 11:20 a.m.

Meriwether Hills

151 Colonial Drive

11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Dutch Mill/Holly Court

97 Dutch Mill Ct.

12:00 – 12:20 p.m.

Ralph Sampson Spraygrounds

620 Simms Ave.

12:30 – 12:50 p.m.

University Place

36 South Ave.

1:00 – 1:20 p.m.

For more information regarding summer meals, contact Heather Yutzy, Director of School Nutrition, at [email protected] or 540-437-3317.

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