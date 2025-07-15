Home House Republicans block release of Epstein files: We all know why (ahem, Trump)
House Republicans block release of Epstein files: We all know why (ahem, Trump)

Chris Graham
jeffrey epstein
House Republicans voted Monday to block the release of the Epstein files, because of course they did – you know that you-know-whose name is all over those files.

“The question with Epstein is: Whose side are you on? Are you on the side of the rich and powerful, or are you on the side of the people?” said Congressman Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who brought an amendment forcing the release of the files to the House Rules Committee, which voted 6-5 to defeat the amendment.

Notably, there was one Republican voting for the release – Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

“The public’s been asking for it. I think there are files. All of a sudden not to have files is a little strange. We’ll see how it plays out. I think the president will do the right thing,” Norman said.

No, Ralph, the president won’t do the right thing, which would be, resign in disgrace ahead of the release of the files.

