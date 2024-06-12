Bob Good, in political danger, is still trying to suck up to Donald Trump

Fifth District Congressman Bob Good, brutally rejected by ex-president Donald Trump, is, credit to the guy, still trying to get back in the convicted felon’s good graces.

“Hunter Biden is convicted of an actual crime. Donald Trump was railroaded by a political prosecutor and a biased judge,” said Good, in a comment on Twitter on Tuesday on the news that Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, had been convicted on three charges related to the 2018 purchase of a gun.

Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison on the charges, though it’s more likely that, as a nonviolent first-time offender, he’d end up getting probation.

Trump, who Good is trying, the obvious public emasculation be damned, to suck up to with the tweet, was convicted in a Manhattan court last month on 34 counts of business fraud, and faces sentencing in July.

It is also widely expected that Trump will avoid actual jail time in his case.

The argument advanced by Good in relation to the Hunter Biden case – that Biden was convicted of an actual crime, and Trump was the victim of a miscarriage of justice – is being repeated far and wide on the MAGA right.

TrumpWorld had another argument ready to go if the verdict had gone the way they really wanted – a finding of not guilty would have played better into the narrative about Trump being a victim.

The pathetic part to this with Good is that he’s doing his part to soldier on for Trump after Trump kneepcapped him last month with his decision to endorse Good’s opponent in next week’s Fifth District Republican primary, State Sen. John McGuire.

In the endorsement, Trump called Good “bad for Virginia, bad for the USA,” obvious payback for Good having endorsed Florida Gov. Ron Desantis for the Republican Party presidential nomination.

In addition to Trump endorsing McGuire, the Trump campaign served the Good campaign with a cease-and-desist letter last week to have him take down campaign signs featuring Trump’s name.

The letter, sent a day after Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in a New York City fraud trial, informed the Good campaign that “producing and displaying materials that give the false impression that President Trump is supportive of your candidacy is a fraud on the voters of the 5th Congressional District.”

A group of Republican leaders in the Fifth District has sent a letter to Trump asking him to reconsider his “ill-advised endorsement” of McGuire.

The group, led by Rick Buchanan, the chair of the Fifth District Republican Congressional Committee, says McGuire has a “history of lying to the voters and only representing his own ambitions rather than the needs of his constituents,” and blaste him for “relying on millions of dollars from outside Virginia to support his candidacy.”