Home Trump endorses John McGuire over Bob Good in Fifth District Republican primary
Politics, US & World

Trump endorses John McGuire over Bob Good in Fifth District Republican primary

Chris Graham
Published date:

donald trump bob good Bob Good skipped work two weeks ago to prostrate himself before Donald Trump outside a Manhattan courthouse.

Trump returned the favor as only Trump can do.

“Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA,” Trump wrote in a message posted to his flailing Truth Social platform on Tuesday morning, in which the disgraced ex-president gave his “Complete and Total Endorsement!” to the House Freedom Caucus chair’s opponent in the Fifth District Republican primary, John McGuire.

Allow me this one indulgence: bwahahahahahahahahaha!

Where the former Liberty University sports administrator fouled up was in endorsing Ron Desantis for the Republican presidential nomination last year. Even though Desantis seems to be, for the moment, anyway, back in the Trump fold, as is, again, just for now, Nikki Haley, who stayed in the GOP presidential race through Super Tuesday before bending the knee to Trump earlier this month, I mean, Trump has to draw the line somewhere.

That somewhere appears to be with Bob Good, who skipped a day of work in Congress on May 16 to cuck himself out to reporters covering the Trump money-laundering trial in Manhattan.

“We’re seeing today what lengths the Democrat Party will go to to try to rig or steal another election,” Good said, standing alongside the likes of Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, the living, mouth-breathing Mendoza Line of Republican politics.

“This is a crooked sham trial,” Good went on, trying to stand out from among the sea of surrounding mediocrity. “You’re trying to hurt the nominee who’s going to be the president of the United States, whether or not they like it or whether or not they want that to happen. President Trump is going to be reelected.”

It would be stone cold karma if Bob Good were to end up outmaneuvering himself out of Congress, considering what he did in 2020 to steal the Republican nomination in the Fifth District from Denver Riggleman, who went on to develop enough of a conscience to serve as a technical advisor to the House Jan. 6 Committee.

Good isn’t likely to follow in Riggleman’s footsteps in the conscience department.

You can totally see him out there in the fall, after losing the primary to McGuire, stumping for the guy who threw him under the bus, with faint hopes of being named Assistant Undersecretary of Education for Making Sure That One Trans Swimmer Doesn’t Get to Race Anymore in the next Trump administration.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018.

