Bob Good skips work to join Republican chorus helping Trump get around gag order
Bob Good skips work to join Republican chorus helping Trump get around gag order

Chris Graham
bob good Bob Good, who wants another two years to represent Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Nelson County and the rest of the Fifth District in Congress, skipped out on his day job on Thursday to tell lies on behalf of disgraced ex-president Donald Trump.

Funny thing about that: Trump is deadset on punishing Good for the traitorous act of Good endorsing Ron Desantis for president last year.

It’s mighty fun watching guys like Bob Good cuck themselves for a guy who not only wants nothing to do with them, but actively wants them gone.

“We’re seeing today what lengths the Democrat Party will go to to try to rig or steal another election,” Good said, standing alongside a group of fellow Republicans skipping work in Congress to help Trump get around the gag order in his trial on 34 felony charges related to him trying to rig the 2016 election.

Yes, these folks doth project much.

What Trump isn’t allowed to do – you know, for example, attack the judge in the case, Juan Merchan, his family, the prosecution, the jury – Good and the dream team of Matt “Underage Sex Trafficking Allegations Guy” Gaetz and Lauren “Third Base on the First Date” Boebert are doing for him.

“While we’re talking about what we saw in that courtroom going on for people’s own benefit, we would be remiss if we did not mention this corrupt judge, this judge whose own family is making six figures off of Democrat politics, that continues to gaslight the country, that there’s some sort of crime committed by President Trump,” Gaetz said.

“I want all of the news to start asking the question, ‘What is the crime?’ Because everyone in this court has not been informed of what the crime is. The defendant does not know the crime that was committed,” Boebert said.

Trump fart-sleeping through most of the trial is no defense, of course, but then, the likes of Boebert, Gaetz and Good aren’t playing hooky on our taxpayer dimes to spit facts at the American public.

“This is a crooked sham trial,” Good said. “You’re trying to hurt the nominee who’s going to be the president of the United States, whether or not they like it or whether or not they want that to happen. President Trump is going to be reelected.”

That may indeed be the case.

But if Donald Trump has his way, Bob Good won’t be.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

