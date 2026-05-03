No, I’m not actually listening to “The Rob Schilling Show,” the flagship local MAGA talk show on WINA-1070 AM, which is, itself, the flagship station of UVA Athletics.

That would be two hours a day, five days a week, that I’d never get back, at the expense of IQ points that I’d also never get back.

I download it, run it through a program that transcribes the audio, then scan the text.

Takes 10 hours down to about 20 minutes, which is still too much time to be giving this schlub.

I do it for you, so that you can get a better sense of the vile, putrid hate speech that UVA Athletics is propping up with your continued support of your favorite teams.

Monday, April 27

Schilling, whose claim to fame, such as it is, is that he served a single term on Charlottesville City Council 20 years ago, offered this observation on the makeup of the Democratic Party.

Keep in mind: 85 percent of Charlottesville, where WINA is located, voted in favor of the Democrat gerrymander in the recent congressional redistricting referendum; 65 percent of surrounding Albemarle County voted in favor of the gerrymander.

This is what Rob Schilling thinks of roughly three-quarters of his listening audience:

“We talk about the party that worships at the altar of abortion, and so where do you go from there? What happens to your society? They don’t love children because of what they do to them. They’re killing children, and they’re using that as almost a sacrifice or even a sacrament at the altar of convenience.”

Low hanging fruit there.

Democrats tend to support women’s reproductive rights; that makes us baby-killers.

It gets better: we’re also communists, I presume, little c-, though it can be hard to tell with this guy.

“There was a time going back many years in this program, maybe back at least 10 years, probably more than that, that I used to have the Communist Party USA and the presidential candidate on this program, just to see what they had to say. Well, some years ago, the Communist Party USA stopped running presidential campaigns and candidates because they said the Democrats are essentially doing everything we want. So, that probably puts a big exclamation point on your claim, if, in case, anyone thinks we’re making it up.”

Wow, so, he actually meant big C-.

Note: the last time the Communist Party USA had a presidential candidate on the ballot was way back in 1984.

Rob Schilling hasn’t been on the air nearly that long.

He hasn’t been in Charlottesville nearly that long.

That CPUSA candidate, Gus Hall, got 36,386 votes total nationwide.

It would seem to me that the reason the Communist Party USA doesn’t run candidates is, I mean, come on, 36,386 votes in a national election?

Tuesday, April 28

The effort by Democrats to help Gen Y and Gen Z college graduates with student-loan debt is actually “vote buying.”

Schilling doesn’t see the big deal; the problem, to him, is that recent college grads don’t budget well.

“They’re already struggling to afford basics like food and gas. I would ask you, what are they paying in their entertainment budget? What about all the tattoos and piercings? Those don’t come cheap, especially the tattoos, and your telephone, all the mobile data and everything else that you’re buying. Maybe you’re paying a lot of money for shoes, fancy shoes, because you want to show off, because the government’s taking care of all of the other things.”

OK, boomer.

Wednesday, April 29

From the can’t make this stuff up department: Schilling offered a lengthy, glowing review of the new biopic, “Michael,” the whitewashed telling of the life of Michael Jackson, the pop superstar who we’ve all known, for decades, was also a pedophile.

Like, ahem, somebody else we know …

Here’s how Schilling tiptoed around the obvious:

“It was great to hear this, what I would call an immense talent, and it got me thinking a lot about this, because people think they want to be successful in life, people think, hey, if I could just get famous. You know, there’s this quest for fame. Even if you get a video clip that goes viral, maybe a couple million people see it. That’s addictive. But where does it actually lead people? And for someone who was so blessed with talent, you could see the curse of chasing fame and popularity, and the way he became increasingly detached from his family and from society, and the kind of weird and strange things.”

No doubt, this is the same tragic opera that we could sing about one Donald Trump – “so blessed with talent,” but then, “kind of weird and strange things.”

Thursday, April 30

Total snoozefest.

This one was Rob Schilling whining incessantly about local taxes.

News flash: they’re too high.

Even the hardcores – the four or five who call the show hotline literally every day – checked out early.

Friday, May 1

May 1: May Day!

A local event put on by left-leaning groups that I assume drew tens was made into Part 2 of Unite the Right in an ad infinitum Schilling rant.

“I wish they would find something productive to do,” he said, in the middle of the verbal diarrhea – note: one of his regular callers is a guy whose “something productive to do” is making cardboard signs to harass people with on street corners.

“It’s not that they don’t have a right to protest, but maybe they could do some community service, maybe picking up trash along the side of the road, or going over to the homeless encampment and spending some time there, cleaning up the we’ll just call it the debris that surrounds those places,” Schilling said.

Unhoused people are “debris” to this clown.

“Then you talk about the general strikes and how they’re going after and killing people they don’t like,” Schilling went on. “This is violence coming from the left, political violence, and they unfortunately seem to revel when they’re successful in that, whether it’s the guy who was killed from the healthcare company, whether it’s the attempts on the president’s life, the actual assassination of Charlie Kirk, these leftists are completely unhinged.”