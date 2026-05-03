Home Softball: Field set for 2026 ACC Championship, which begins Wednesday at Palmer Park
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Softball: Field set for 2026 ACC Championship, which begins Wednesday at Palmer Park

Chris Graham
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softball
Photo: © Peieq/stock.adobe.com

Florida State will be the #1 seed in the 2026 ACC Softball Championship, which begins on Wednesday at Palmer Park on Grounds at UVA in Charlottesville.

The first game of the tournament will put #8 seed Notre Dame and #9 seed Georgia Tech, with a first pitch set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Virginia, the #6 seed, faces #11 seed Pitt in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m. on the opening day.

ACC Network and ESPN will provide live coverage. The first three rounds will be broadcast on ACC Network, with additional studio coverage between games. ESPN will carry the championship game on Saturday.

All-session passes, which include access to all 11 games, including the championship game on Saturday, are priced at $45.

Daily tickets are also available, with prices ranging from $12 to $20. Children ages two and under will get in free.

Tickets are now available by visiting virginiasports.evenue.net/events/acc-softball.

For more information on the 2026 ACC Softball Championship, visit the ACC Softball Championship page.

Six ACC teams are ranked in the latest ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 poll, led by No. 10 Florida State.

Joining the Seminoles are Duke at #11, Virginia Tech at #17, Stanford at #18, Clemson at #22 and Louisville at #24.

Schedule

Wednesday, May 6

  • Game 1: #8 Notre Dame vs. #9 Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. | ACCN
  • Game 2: #5 Louisville vs. #12 NC State | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
  • Game 3: #7 Clemson vs. #10 North Carolina | 5 p.m. | ACCN
  • Game 4: #6 Virginia vs. #11 Pitt | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Thursday, May 7

  • Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN
  • Game 6: #4 Stanford vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
  • Game 7: #2 Duke vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN
  • Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, May 8

  • Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN
  • Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Saturday, May 9

  • Championship: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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