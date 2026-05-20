Ben James shot a 19-under 194 on Wednesday, the lowest 54-hole total in NCAA Regional history, as the UVA Golf team won a share of the team title at the 2026 NCAA Winston-Salem Regional.
With the showing, Virginia advances to the NCAA Championships for the fourth straight year.
James shot a 7-under 65 in the third round on Wednesday to get to 194, breaking his own NCAA record of 196 set back at the 2023 Las Vegas Regional.
According to CollegeGolfData.com, James is the 13th men’s golfer to win multiple NCAA Regionals – 2023 Las Vegas Regional and 2026 Winston-Salem Regional.
Virginia (-36), Pepperdine (-36), Ole Miss (-31), Southern California (-27) and Mississippi State (-26) all advanced to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, Calif., later this month.
Pepperdine overcame a six-shot deficit to earn a share of the team championship after a final-round 269.
Leaderboard
|PL
|TEAM
|RD 1
|RD 2
|RD 3
|TOTAL
|TO PAR
|T1.
|Virginia
|271
|270
|275
|816
|-36
|T1.
|Pepperdine
|273
|274
|269
|816
|-36
|3.
|Ole Miss
|278
|269
|274
|821
|-31
|4.
|Southern California
|278
|279
|268
|825
|-11
|5.
|Mississippi State
|278
|272
|276
|826
|-18
|—
|—————————
|—-
|—-
|—-
|—-
|—-
|6.
|Houston
|287
|278
|269
|834
|-18
|7.
|NC State
|287
|275
|273
|835
|-17
|8.
|Wake Forest
|278
|286
|276
|840
|-12
|9.
|Georgia Tech
|283
|298
|267
|848
|-4
|10.
|Kentucky
|280
|290
|280
|850
|-2
|11.
|Richmond
|293
|280
|286
|859
|+7
|12.
|Little Rock
|298
|280
|286
|864
|+12
|13.
|Presbyterian
|290
|290
|293
|873
|+21
|14.
|Navy
|295
|284
|297
|876
|+24
*Top five teams advance to NCAA Championships
Virginia
|PL.
|TEAM
|RD 1
|RD 2
|RD 3
|TOTAL
|TO PAR
|1.
|Ben James
|66
|63
|65
|194
|-19
|T5.
|Paul Chang
|68
|68
|68
|204
|-9
|T14.
|Bryan Lee
|68
|67
|72
|207
|-6
|T33
|Michael Lee
|69
|72
|72
|213
|E
|T47.
|Josh Duangmanee
|70
|76
|70
|216
|+3