Ben James shot a 19-under 194 on Wednesday, the lowest 54-hole total in NCAA Regional history, as the UVA Golf team won a share of the team title at the 2026 NCAA Winston-Salem Regional.

With the showing, Virginia advances to the NCAA Championships for the fourth straight year.

James shot a 7-under 65 in the third round on Wednesday to get to 194, breaking his own NCAA record of 196 set back at the 2023 Las Vegas Regional.

According to CollegeGolfData.com, James is the 13th men’s golfer to win multiple NCAA Regionals – 2023 Las Vegas Regional and 2026 Winston-Salem Regional.

Virginia (-36), Pepperdine (-36), Ole Miss (-31), Southern California (-27) and Mississippi State (-26) all advanced to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, Calif., later this month.

Pepperdine overcame a six-shot deficit to earn a share of the team championship after a final-round 269.

Leaderboard

PL TEAM RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 TOTAL TO PAR T1. Virginia 271 270 275 816 -36 T1. Pepperdine 273 274 269 816 -36 3. Ole Miss 278 269 274 821 -31 4. Southern California 278 279 268 825 -11 5. Mississippi State 278 272 276 826 -18 — ————————— —- —- —- —- —- 6. Houston 287 278 269 834 -18 7. NC State 287 275 273 835 -17 8. Wake Forest 278 286 276 840 -12 9. Georgia Tech 283 298 267 848 -4 10. Kentucky 280 290 280 850 -2 11. Richmond 293 280 286 859 +7 12. Little Rock 298 280 286 864 +12 13. Presbyterian 290 290 293 873 +21 14. Navy 295 284 297 876 +24

*Top five teams advance to NCAA Championships

Virginia

PL. TEAM RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 TOTAL TO PAR 1. Ben James 66 63 65 194 -19 T5. Paul Chang 68 68 68 204 -9 T14. Bryan Lee 68 67 72 207 -6 T33 Michael Lee 69 72 72 213 E T47. Josh Duangmanee 70 76 70 216 +3

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