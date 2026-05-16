Donate
Donate
Home AEW ‘Dynamite’ viewers down yet again in Week 4 of Darby Allin title reign
Etc.

AEW ‘Dynamite’ viewers down yet again in Week 4 of Darby Allin title reign

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:

aew logo Stop me if you’ve heard this one already: another week with Darby Allin as world champ, another week of AEW shedding viewers on its flagship weekly show, “Dynamite.”

At least this week, the viewer number was only down in the range of 1 percent, to 585,000 average viewers for the two hours on Wednesday night.

The numbers have been consistent since Allin won the world title in a squash over MJF on April 15.

That show averaged 710,000 viewers; the shows have since dipped to 617,000, 596,000, 590,000 and this week’s 585,000.

Good news: we seem to have hit the floor.

The high-water mark for 2026 was the 765,000-viewer average for the March 26 show; this week’s number is down 23.5 percent from that peak.

Notebook: Sales for Wembley show lagging

AEW’s London debut, in 2023, was a massive success – with more than 60,000 tickets sold by mid-May for the Aug. 27, 2023, show at Wembley Stadium.

The 2024 show was still a success, but a bit muted, compared the first, which topped at out 72,000 tickets sold – the 2024 show got to just under 54,000.

The 2026 Wembley show might not get to 30,000.

The latest update from Wrestletix is 24,347 sold, and a current setup for just 36,249.

It’s notable that the setup is for about half of what AEW drew in Wembley in 2023.

What we’re seeing here is, the first show was more a novelty than anything else, the second was, OK, the first show was good, let’s do this again.

And now the third is: been there, done that, what do you have to show me.

The novelty of a big wrestling show in a huge soccer stadium got people out for the first two.

Now the fans over there want to see what the card is.

When it looks like it might be main-evented by Darby Allin and another midcarder, you’re not going to move the needle.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Spanberger vetoes collective bargaining: Who does she think she’s fooling?
2 Two of the MAGA justices that overruled 1.6 million of us signed their own career death sentence
3 Husband of Staunton Montessori School staffer on mold story: ‘You are absolute trash’
4 Surveillance without consent: How the Shenandoah Valley got wired without anyone asking
5 The EPA unleashes polluters with the repeal of the Endangerment Finding

Latest News

government money
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump wants to take $1.7B of our money to reward his Jan. 6 army

Chris Graham
uva softball
Etc.

UVA Softball: ‘Hoos walk off Indiana, set to face #7 Tennessee on Saturday

Chris Graham

Indiana would strike, Virginia would strike back. Rinse, repeat. A classic opening NCAA Tournament regional game was almost a walkoff in the bottom of the seventh, before the Hoosiers got an out at the plate.

scott v. mcdougle
Politics, Virginia

Trump Court will not hear appeal of Virginia redistricting ruling

Chris Graham

The U.S. Supreme Court, not surprisingly, is not even going to hear the challenge from Virginia Democrats to the state Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the April 21 redistricting referendum.

uva football acc championship game
Football

UVA Football: ‘Hoos will host Duke in ACC Championship Game rematch on a Friday night

Chris Graham
baseball
Baseball

Preview: Washington Nationals host Baltimore Orioles in Beltway Series

Chris Graham
brock j. johnson
Local

Waynesboro: Local man arrested on several felony charges in domestic incident

Chris Graham
car accident crash police
Local

Albemarle County: Separate auto accidents claim the lives of two teens

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status