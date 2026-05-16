Stop me if you’ve heard this one already: another week with Darby Allin as world champ, another week of AEW shedding viewers on its flagship weekly show, “Dynamite.”

At least this week, the viewer number was only down in the range of 1 percent, to 585,000 average viewers for the two hours on Wednesday night.

The numbers have been consistent since Allin won the world title in a squash over MJF on April 15.

That show averaged 710,000 viewers; the shows have since dipped to 617,000, 596,000, 590,000 and this week’s 585,000.

Good news: we seem to have hit the floor.

The high-water mark for 2026 was the 765,000-viewer average for the March 26 show; this week’s number is down 23.5 percent from that peak.

Notebook: Sales for Wembley show lagging

AEW’s London debut, in 2023, was a massive success – with more than 60,000 tickets sold by mid-May for the Aug. 27, 2023, show at Wembley Stadium.

The 2024 show was still a success, but a bit muted, compared the first, which topped at out 72,000 tickets sold – the 2024 show got to just under 54,000.

The 2026 Wembley show might not get to 30,000.

The latest update from Wrestletix is 24,347 sold, and a current setup for just 36,249.

It’s notable that the setup is for about half of what AEW drew in Wembley in 2023.

What we’re seeing here is, the first show was more a novelty than anything else, the second was, OK, the first show was good, let’s do this again.

And now the third is: been there, done that, what do you have to show me.

The novelty of a big wrestling show in a huge soccer stadium got people out for the first two.

Now the fans over there want to see what the card is.

When it looks like it might be main-evented by Darby Allin and another midcarder, you’re not going to move the needle.

Support AFP