Separate auto crashes in Albemarle County reported on Friday each claimed the lives of 19-year-olds – one a driver, one a passenger.

The first accident, chronologically, was reported at 2:35 p.m., in the 7500 block of Scottsville Road, in Scottsville.

The two-vehicle crash sent three people with life-threatening injuries to UVA Health.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year-old Tripp M. Dwyer of Beaver Falls, Pa., later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The second crash was reported at 10:39 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fontaine Avenue Extended.

Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle was occupied by three people, and one passenger was ejected during the crash.

All three were transported to UVA Health in life-threatening condition.

The passenger that was ejected later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The deceased passenger has been identified as 19-year-old Walker W. Fendley of Charlottesville.

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