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Home Albemarle County: Separate auto accidents claim the lives of two teens
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Albemarle County: Separate auto accidents claim the lives of two teens

Chris Graham
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Photo: © justoomm/stock.adobe.com

Separate auto crashes in Albemarle County reported on Friday each claimed the lives of 19-year-olds – one a driver, one a passenger.

The first accident, chronologically, was reported at 2:35 p.m., in the 7500 block of Scottsville Road, in Scottsville.

The two-vehicle crash sent three people with life-threatening injuries to UVA Health.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year-old Tripp M. Dwyer of Beaver Falls, Pa., later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The second crash was reported at 10:39 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fontaine Avenue Extended.

Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle was occupied by three people, and one passenger was ejected during the crash.

All three were transported to UVA Health in life-threatening condition.

The passenger that was ejected later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The deceased passenger has been identified as 19-year-old Walker W. Fendley of Charlottesville.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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