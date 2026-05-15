Separate auto crashes in Albemarle County reported on Friday each claimed the lives of 19-year-olds – one a driver, one a passenger.
The first accident, chronologically, was reported at 2:35 p.m., in the 7500 block of Scottsville Road, in Scottsville.
The two-vehicle crash sent three people with life-threatening injuries to UVA Health.
The driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year-old Tripp M. Dwyer of Beaver Falls, Pa., later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The second crash was reported at 10:39 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fontaine Avenue Extended.
Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree.
The vehicle was occupied by three people, and one passenger was ejected during the crash.
All three were transported to UVA Health in life-threatening condition.
The passenger that was ejected later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The deceased passenger has been identified as 19-year-old Walker W. Fendley of Charlottesville.