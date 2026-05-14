Donate
Donate
Home Local equine rescue group highlights ASPCA® Adopt a Horse Month
Local

Local equine rescue group highlights ASPCA® Adopt a Horse Month

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
horse with child
Photo: © pololia/stock.adobe.com

The Nelson County-based Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue is participating in the sixth annual ASPCA® Adopt a Horse Month, a nationwide adoption event taking place throughout the month of May to help more equines find loving homes.

This one will tear at your heartstrings.

“The ASPCA’s Adopt a Horse Month is a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness about the equines we have available for adoption and place them in loving homes” said Laura Purvis, director of development of Hope’s Legacy, which is currently caring for 67 horses, one mini-mule, one standard mule, and six donkeys, per its website.

“We love being part of this nationwide campaign and working with our local community throughout the month. Considering adding a horse or donkey to your home? Follow our social media for highlights or visit our website to fill out an adoption application. You might just find your next best friend,” Purvis said.

ASPCA research suggests there could be approximately 2.3 million adults in the U.S. with both the resources and desire to adopt a horse in need.

For those interested in adopting, visit myrighthorse.org, the ASPCA’s online adoption platform specifically for equines, to view horses, mules and donkeys looking for a home.

The ASPCA is asking all animal lovers across the country to share adoptable equines on their social media channels using the hashtags #AdoptAHorse and #RightHorse.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Two of the MAGA justices that overruled 1.6 million of us signed their own career death sentence
2 Husband of Staunton Montessori School staffer on mold story: ‘You are absolute trash’
3 The main beneficiary of the Supreme Court redistricting ruling: Ben Cline
4 The EPA unleashes polluters with the repeal of the Endangerment Finding
5 Surveillance without consent: How the Shenandoah Valley got wired without anyone asking

Latest News

police arrest night crime accident
Virginia

Greensville County: Suspect dead, officer wounded in early-morning shootout

Chris Graham
virginia drought advisory
Virginia

Drought update: Pretty much all of Virginia needs some damn rain

Chris Graham

It’s drought-advisory season again, with the Virginia DEQ telling us today that it has expanded its warning advisory area to include 94 counties and 33 cities, which is pretty much the whole state – there are 95 counties and 38 independent cities in Virginia.

vmi baseball zak kent
Baseball

VMI Baseball alum Zak Kent catches on with the Washington Nationals

Chris Graham

VMI alum Zak Kent made his fourth appearance in relief for the Washington Nationals on Thursday, giving up two runs on two hits, striking out two, in 2.2 innings of mop-up duty in a 15-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

softball
Etc.

UVA Softball: Breakdown of the four-team Knoxville Regional field

Chris Graham
tucker carlson
Politics, U.S. & World

Do I like Tucker Carlson now? No, but maybe I dislike him a little less

Michael Schoeffel
aj gracia uva baseball
Baseball

Series Preview: UVA Baseball finishes regular season at Louisville

Chris Graham
harrisonburg
Local

Update: Harrisonburg Police arrest one, seek second suspect in shooting

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status