The Nelson County-based Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue is participating in the sixth annual ASPCA® Adopt a Horse Month, a nationwide adoption event taking place throughout the month of May to help more equines find loving homes.

This one will tear at your heartstrings.

“The ASPCA’s Adopt a Horse Month is a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness about the equines we have available for adoption and place them in loving homes” said Laura Purvis, director of development of Hope’s Legacy, which is currently caring for 67 horses, one mini-mule, one standard mule, and six donkeys, per its website.

“We love being part of this nationwide campaign and working with our local community throughout the month. Considering adding a horse or donkey to your home? Follow our social media for highlights or visit our website to fill out an adoption application. You might just find your next best friend,” Purvis said.

ASPCA research suggests there could be approximately 2.3 million adults in the U.S. with both the resources and desire to adopt a horse in need.

For those interested in adopting, visit myrighthorse.org, the ASPCA’s online adoption platform specifically for equines, to view horses, mules and donkeys looking for a home.

The ASPCA is asking all animal lovers across the country to share adoptable equines on their social media channels using the hashtags #AdoptAHorse and #RightHorse.

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