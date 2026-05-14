Noah Syndergaard, who was a 13-game winner with the New York Mets in 2018, but was out of baseball five years later, at the tender age of 30, after blowing his arm out from all those max-effort pitches, popped up on a podcast with MAGA influencer Tomi Lahren this week.

You can see where this is going.

You don’t talk to this Tomi Lahren influencer person without it being political.

Syndergaard didn’t disappoint in that respect – the highlight of the interview was his claim that former Mets teammates Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso wanted out the Big Apple because of the election of Zohran Mamdani.

“It’s like, those two guys are some of the biggest conservatives I’ve played with, as well as Jacob deGrom. They wanted out of the craziness that’s going on in New York,” said Syndergaard, who outed himself as a Trumper last year when he accepted an invite to serve on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness.

In the interview with Lahren, Syndergaard, who last pitched in MLB in 2023 – he was 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 starts with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Dodgers – blamed the Mets’ struggles this season on an early-season photo op with Mamdani.

“I hate saying it, but at the end of the day, the Mets are going to Met, and I think I’m allowed to kind of say that, because I bled orange and blue for eight years, made it to the World Series with them,” Syndergaard said.

“Just kind of disappointed to see who they’re inviting into their clubhouse, and be, like, just the, the lack of success that they’re having, this doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. We have a huge payroll, and it’s not great dividends for them.”

OK, Thor.

There were rumblings last season about the Mets clubhouse being divided over politics, which is why it was said by some around the team that Nimmo put on the trade block in the postseason, because of a rift with star shortstop Francisco Lindor that was specifically over Trump.

Alonso, for his part, left New York as a free agent to sign with the Baltimore Orioles, who snatched Alonso off the market for $155 million over five years.

The Mets, for their part, did not even make a formal offer to Alonso, which would seem to cast doubt on Syndergaard’s story about Alonso leaving because he wanted out of town.

The Mets didn’t want him back; on the flip, the O’s backed up a Brinks truck to his front door.

I can’t speak with authority to Alonso’s political stance; I did run his name through the Googler, and the only thing about his political beliefs was a story to how he dealt with a troll who had taken issue with his outspoken stance in favor of the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.

“Get out of here with that ignorance,” Alonso answered the troll, who had posted “All Lives Matter” as a response to one of his posts. “Of course everybody’s life matters, but we’re focusing on the widespread racism in our country right now. The question is, why does the Black Lives Matter movement bother you enough to have to say all lives matter?”

Seems here that Syndergaard is maybe making Alonso out to be a Trumper here to fit his political narrative.

Syndergaard, later in the podcast, expressed his admiration for anti-trans activist Riley Gaines, internet famous for once having finished in fifth place in a college swimming race, and went to bat for disgraced former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer, suspended from MLB in 2022 amid sexual assault allegations, to get another crack at a job in the bigs.

“I’m just surprised some teams aren’t taking a chance on him. Apparently, he’s still really good,” Syndergaard said.

Fact check: Bauer was 4-10 with a 4.51 ERA in Japan in 2025, after a dominant 10-0, 2.48 ERA year in the Mexican League in 2024.

Bauer has rebounded in 2026, with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, with a 4-1 record, 1.41 ERA and 0.81 WHIP.

The Atlantic League is considered at a level between Double-A and Triple-A in the MiLB system.

Trevor Bauer is 35 years old.

His track record since the suspension is akin to that of Kenny Powers.

There’s probably a reason we don’t listen to the Noah Syndergaards of the world on matters of import.

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