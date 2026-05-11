Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles host New York Yankees for three in midweek

An Augusta County man is facing a felony child abuse charge after an infant was treated at UVA Health for a femur fracture.

Hall of Famer Billy Wagner shares a few things in common with Harrisonburg native and former Spotswood High School star Daryl Irvine – both starred in college at Ferrum, both pitched in The Show and each spent time with the Boston Red Sox.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press . A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia , Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination , a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page , TikTok , BlueSky , or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast . Email Chris at [email protected] .

The Baltimore Orioles (18-23, 8 GB, AL East) face the New York Yankees (26-15, first place, AL East) for a three-game series at Camden Yards that begins on Monday.