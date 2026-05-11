Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles host New York Yankees for three in midweek

The Baltimore Orioles (18-23, 8 GB, AL East) face the New York Yankees (26-15, first place, AL East) for a three-game series at Camden Yards that begins on Monday.
Schedule
Game 1: Monday, 6:35 p.m. ET (MASN)
- NYY: Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP)
- BAL: Brandon Young (3-1, 4.35 ERA, 1.45 WHIP)
Game 2: Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. ET (MASN)
- NYY: Will Warren (4-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP)
- BAL: TBA
Game 3: Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. ET (MASN)
- NYY: Max Fried (4-2, 2.91 ERA, 0.95 WHIP)
- BAL: Kyle Bradish (1-5, 4.83 ERA, 1.66 WHIP)
Bats to watch
New York Yankees
- RF Aaron Judge: 16 HRs, 30 RBIs, .267 BA/1.043 OPS, 2.6 WAR
- LF Cody Bellinger: 5 HRs, 28 RBIs, .292 BA/.900 OPS, 2.5 WAR
- 1B Ben Rice: 12 HRs, 27 RBIs, .306 BA/1.093 OPS, 1.4 WAR
Baltimore
- LF Taylor Ward: 1 HR, 11 RBIs, .262 BA/.802 OPS, 1.2 WAR
- C Adley Rutschman: 5 HRs, 21 RBIs, .304 BA/.925 OPS, 1.2 WAR
- 1B Pete Alonso: 8 HRs, 22 RBIs, .214 BA/.748 OPS, 1.0 WAR
- SS Gunnar Henderson: 9 HRs, 21 RBIs, .211 BA/.690 OPS, 0.4 WAR