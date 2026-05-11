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Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles host New York Yankees for three in midweek

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:

The Baltimore Orioles (18-23, 8 GB, AL East) face the New York Yankees (26-15, first place, AL East) for a three-game series at Camden Yards that begins on Monday.

Schedule

Game 1: Monday, 6:35 p.m. ET (MASN)

  • NYY: Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP)
  • BAL: Brandon Young (3-1, 4.35 ERA, 1.45 WHIP)

Game 2: Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. ET (MASN)

  • NYY: Will Warren (4-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP)
  • BAL: TBA

Game 3: Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. ET (MASN)

  • NYY: Max Fried (4-2, 2.91 ERA, 0.95 WHIP)
  • BAL: Kyle Bradish (1-5, 4.83 ERA, 1.66 WHIP)

Bats to watch

New York Yankees

  • RF Aaron Judge: 16 HRs, 30 RBIs, .267 BA/1.043 OPS, 2.6 WAR
  • LF Cody Bellinger: 5 HRs, 28 RBIs, .292 BA/.900 OPS, 2.5 WAR
  • 1B Ben Rice: 12 HRs, 27 RBIs, .306 BA/1.093 OPS, 1.4 WAR

Baltimore

  • LF Taylor Ward: 1 HR, 11 RBIs, .262 BA/.802 OPS, 1.2 WAR
  • C Adley Rutschman: 5 HRs, 21 RBIs, .304 BA/.925 OPS, 1.2 WAR
  • 1B Pete Alonso: 8 HRs, 22 RBIs, .214 BA/.748 OPS, 1.0 WAR
  • SS Gunnar Henderson: 9 HRs, 21 RBIs, .211 BA/.690 OPS, 0.4 WAR

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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