Donate
Donate
Home Greensville County: Suspect dead, officer wounded in early-morning shootout
Virginia

Greensville County: Suspect dead, officer wounded in early-morning shootout

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
police arrest night crime accident
Photo: © Arthur/stock.adobe.com

A sheriff’s deputy was wounded, and a suspect shot and killed, in an incident reported early Thursday morning in Greensville County, in southeastern Virginia not far from the North Carolina state line.

Per a release from the office of Sheriff W.T. Jarratt Jr., deputies were called to a residence on Fiddlers Road for a reported domestic incident.

The suspect, who was not named in the release, initially left the scene, but returned after deputies arrived.

Outside of the home, the suspect produced a handgun and exchanged gunfire with the deputies.

A gunshot was then heard from inside the residence. Law enforcement eventually made entry into the home, where the suspect was found deceased.

A 10-year-old in the home was not injured.

The wounded deputy, also not named in the release, was taken to VCU Health, and is in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office has requested the Virginia State Police to investigate the shooting.

The deputies involved in the shooting incident have been placed on administrative leave.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Two of the MAGA justices that overruled 1.6 million of us signed their own career death sentence
2 Husband of Staunton Montessori School staffer on mold story: ‘You are absolute trash’
3 The main beneficiary of the Supreme Court redistricting ruling: Ben Cline
4 The EPA unleashes polluters with the repeal of the Endangerment Finding
5 Surveillance without consent: How the Shenandoah Valley got wired without anyone asking

Latest News

abigail spanberger
Politics, Virginia

Podcast: What happened to the Abigail Spanberger who ran for governor last year?

Chris Graham
pete alonso baltimore orioles
Baseball

Former Met Noah Syndergaard said O’s slugger Pete Alonso is a Trumper like him

Chris Graham

Noah Syndergaard, who was a 13-game winner with the New York Mets in 2018, but was out of baseball five years later, at the tender age of 30, popped up on a podcast with MAGA influencer Tomi Lahren this week.

horse with child
Local

Local equine rescue group highlights ASPCA® Adopt a Horse Month

Chris Graham

The Nelson County-based Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue is participating in the sixth annual ASPCA® Adopt a Horse Month, a nationwide adoption event taking place throughout the month of May to help more equines find loving homes.

virginia drought advisory
Virginia

Drought update: Pretty much all of Virginia needs some damn rain

Chris Graham
vmi baseball zak kent
Baseball

VMI Baseball alum Zak Kent catches on with the Washington Nationals

Chris Graham
softball
Etc.

UVA Softball: Breakdown of the four-team Knoxville Regional field

Chris Graham
tucker carlson
Politics, U.S. & World

Do I like Tucker Carlson now? No, but maybe I dislike him a little less

Michael Schoeffel
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status