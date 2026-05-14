A sheriff’s deputy was wounded, and a suspect shot and killed, in an incident reported early Thursday morning in Greensville County, in southeastern Virginia not far from the North Carolina state line.

Per a release from the office of Sheriff W.T. Jarratt Jr., deputies were called to a residence on Fiddlers Road for a reported domestic incident.

The suspect, who was not named in the release, initially left the scene, but returned after deputies arrived.

Outside of the home, the suspect produced a handgun and exchanged gunfire with the deputies.

A gunshot was then heard from inside the residence. Law enforcement eventually made entry into the home, where the suspect was found deceased.

A 10-year-old in the home was not injured.

The wounded deputy, also not named in the release, was taken to VCU Health, and is in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office has requested the Virginia State Police to investigate the shooting.

The deputies involved in the shooting incident have been placed on administrative leave.

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